Our Factories

“One day, our technology will be considered outdated, but our craftsmanship will still be honored.” - Cal Newport Deep Work

Mens et Manus - Mind and Hand, it’s the motto of MIT and one that’s stuck with us from the beginning. It’s a nod to the concept of translating ideas and making things, and in a pre-digital world - by hand and it’s one we care about deeply about at Ministry of Supply.

We believe in the melding of Invention & Convention, combining the time-honored crafts of knitting and sewing with new techniques to unlock products that weren’t possible before and with greater precision. It’s about the way make things.

Ministry of Supply’s advanced craftsmanship is rooted in our manufacturing partners who take pride in their skilled team, advanced machinery and technical know-how. Here are a few ways they bring this to life.