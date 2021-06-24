PARTNER FACTORY:

Tainan Enterprises

LOCATIONS:

Jakarta, Indonesia | Tainan, Taiwan

PRODUCTS PRODUCED:

Fusion, Pace (formerly Momentum) & Swift Factory

What We Make There:

Tainan Enterprises is a factory group based out of Tainan, Taiwan with factories across South Asia. They’re specialists in casual garments, particularly with stretch bottoms - perfect for our Fusion Pants for men and Pace (formerly Momentum) Chinos. We needed a combination of skill working with stretch materials, and creating seams that can stretch - but also are incredibly durable. Creating such pieces requires craftsmanship and machinery like chain-stitching machines to create these reinforced teams. See behind the scenes of Tainan Enterprises’ Jakarta factory.