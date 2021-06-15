PARTNER FACTORY:

Vista

LOCATIONS:

Dongguan, Guangdong, China

PRODUCTS PRODUCED:

Composite and Atlas Sweaters

What We Make There:

Vista Apparel has been making our Mercury Sweaters (2014-2015), All Seasons (2016) and Atlas Sweaters (2017 + ) for 5 years now. Vista’s factory is based in Dongguan, China in which is about a 90-minute train ride north from Hong Kong. They have a unique combination of some of the most advanced knitting machines like Shima Seiki WholeGarment machines used in our 3D Print-Knit products, as well as expertise and the craft to manually make certain components of our product. This blend of invention and convention, craft and automation result in incredibly technical, durable and beautiful knitwear.

Vista is located in the Dongguan manufacturing region, a hotbed for apparel and high-tech electronics manufacturing.