Wall Street Journal
"After more than a year of working from home, millions of Americans are heading back to the office—and they need new clothes. That offers a rare opportunity to retailers, who are trying to anticipate what their customers will now want to wear to work. Many brands are scaling back their production of suits, adding more stretch to their pants and using new phrases such as workleisure."
Fast Company
"While other fashion labels were repurposing regular cut-and-sew fabrics to make masks, Ministry of Supply used its knitting machines to quickly manufacture better-fitting masks."
The New York Times
"Ministry of Supply’s bet on “work leisure” clothing reflects recent industry predictions for “hybrid clothing lines” that are both comfortable and professional."
"Quite the covid success story. Ministry of Supply's complete (and rapid) overhaul from workwear to versatile 'work leisure' over the last 12 months has been utterly remarkable."
Fast Company
"A Nelson Labs-certified filtrating mask that puts your cotton bandanna to shame."
GQ
"Forget dry cleaners, custom tailoring and stiff fabrics."
Forbes
"Dress clothes don’t necessarily provide a free range of motion, but this company’s high-performing, unique apparel does just that."
Vogue
"I didn’t jump over any park benches, but the lightweight trousers made me feel like I could."
The New York Times
"A balance between looks and performance."
MIT Technology Review
"Underneath it all is a genuinely intriguing product."
