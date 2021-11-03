“One of the 10 most innovative fashion and style companies of 2021.”
“Ministry of Supply’s bet on “work leisure” clothing reflects recent industry predictions for “hybrid clothing lines” that are both comfortable and professional.”
“One of the 50 Digitally Native Brands you’ll See Everywhere.”
“In essence, it’s a magic shirt.”
“A definitive win over the previous half-marathon-in-a-suit guy.”
From Morning to Night
We’re designing products to solve our customer’s everyday challenges - pieces that bridge the gap between your 9-5 and 5-9, from morning to midnight.
Enjoy True All-Day Comfort
What makes Ministry of Supply° different?
We use science to make clothing better. Based out of Boston and born in the labs of MIT, we engineer for motion, comfort, easy care and the planet. Think meticulously engineered and tested products that are also breathable, stretchy, sweatproof and easy to care for.
Bundle & Save
Introducing Systems°
Your favorite clothing, together—curated combinations of our favorite pieces that are ready to take the guesswork out of your daily routine.
Ministry of Supply X Peak Design
Tested: Commute Companions
Ministry of Supply gear has always taken us from home to office, work to play, and everywhere in between. When we began planning our new commutes, we realized that we needed bags that could do the same.
As two Climate Neutral Certified brands who are pushing the boundaries of innovation and design, we partnered with our friends at Peak Design to put their travel bags and accessories to the test.
Starter Kits
Our bi-annual donation program creating better opportunities work and education through science and clothing.
• Starter Kits for Adults is a complete work-ready outfitting those in need of a fresh start.
• Starter Kits for Kids is our STEM education kit that teaches science and engineering through materials science, chemistry and engineering design.
Life Tested
By Minimalists, Nomads & Entrepreneurs doing World-Class Work
#scientificallybetter
Follow @ministryofsupply