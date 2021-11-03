man and woman in home

The Comfort of Home,
Everywhere.

Climate Neutral
Sustainably Soft
Versatile Style
Humidity Control
“One of the 10 most innovative fashion and style companies of 2021.”

“Ministry of Supply’s bet on “work leisure” clothing reflects recent industry predictions for “hybrid clothing lines” that are both comfortable and professional.”

“One of the 50 Digitally Native Brands you’ll See Everywhere.”

“In essence, it’s a magic shirt.”

“A definitive win over the previous half-marathon-in-a-suit guy.”

Comfort Backed by Science
Climate Neutral for the Planet
From Morning to Night

We’re designing products to solve our customer’s everyday challenges - pieces that bridge the gap between your 9-5 and 5-9, from morning to midnight.

Enjoy True All-Day Comfort

New
Men's Fusion Overshirt Charcoal Tweed
$ 158
New
Women's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 288
Men's Composite Merino Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 58
New
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Herringbone
$ 138
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Navy
$ 288
New
Men's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt Dark Charcoal
$ 118
New
Men's Fusion Terry Shorts Navy
$ 98
New
Women's Fusion Terry Sweatshirt Navy
$ 118
Composite Merino
Fusion Terry
DNA Clothes

What makes Ministry of Supply° different?

We use science to make clothing better. Based out of Boston and born in the labs of MIT, we engineer for motion, comfort, easy care and the planet. Think meticulously engineered and tested products that are also breathable, stretchy, sweatproof and easy to care for.

Bundle & Save

Introducing Systems°

Your favorite clothing, together—curated combinations of our favorite pieces that are ready to take the guesswork out of your daily routine.

Ministry of Supply X Peak Design

Tested: Commute Companions

Ministry of Supply gear has always taken us from home to office, work to play, and everywhere in between. When we began planning our new commutes, we realized that we needed bags that could do the same.

As two Climate Neutral Certified brands who are pushing the boundaries of innovation and design, we partnered with our friends at Peak Design to put their travel bags and accessories to the test.

Starter Kit for Adults & Kids

Starter Kits

Our bi-annual donation program creating better opportunities work and education through science and clothing.

• Starter Kits for Adults is a complete work-ready outfitting those in need of a fresh start.

• Starter Kits for Kids is our STEM education kit that teaches science and engineering through materials science, chemistry and engineering design.

Life Tested

By Minimalists, Nomads & Entrepreneurs doing World-Class Work

Alok Patel, MD

National Medical Communicator (ABC)

Larissa Rhodes

Emmy Award-Winning Producer

Chris Bahl, PhD

World-leading Computational Biologist, TED Speaker

Tetsuya Ohara

Materials & Sustainability Pioneer

Hajj Flemmings

Founder & CEO Rebrand Cities / BrandCamp

#scientificallybetter

Introducing Infinity°—a brand new program to extend the life of our 100% recycled Aero Zero° shirts, creating the world's first circular dress shirt. Learn more through the link in bio. ⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #ministryofsupply #aerozero ⁠ #sustainable #ecofriend...
Over the past year we've redesigned our core platforms to adapt to a changing world. A good wardrobe begins with a strong foundation, which means pants built with enhanced comfort, durability, and versatility. Over the next few weeks we'll be offering even...
Just Launched: Kinetic Pull-On Pant Meet the all new Kinetic Pull-On Pant, redesigned from the ground up for easy everyday comfort. Available in Black, Navy and Slate Blue. Click the link in bio to learn more.
Joule Active Legging was built to be so much more than everyday activewear. Whether your days are filled with work or relaxation, Joule is ready to perform (and look good doing it). Click the link in bio to learn more.
Joule Active Legging was built to be so much more than everyday activewear. Whether your days are filled with work or relaxation, Joule is ready to perform (and look good doing it). Click the link in bio to learn more.
We believe that through science we can make you more comfortable and productive… everywhere. Based out of Boston and born in the labs of MIT, we engineer for motion, comfort, easy care, and the planet. Every single garment we've made has been engineered f...
We were inspired by NASA’s Phase Change Materials used in space suits to regulate body temperature. We use the same materials in our Apollo Shirt, so you too can stay comfortable in any environment.
We engineered Velocity Pants to be the best pants for literally anything, keeping the style of wool and upgrading everything else. With soft, resilient stretch fabric built for ease of care, and a form-flattering modern fit, they're the only pair of pants ...