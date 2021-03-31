When we first connected with Chris, he reached out to let us know that he’d given a TED talk wearing our Kinetic Suit. We recently caught up with him to get more of his story.

How do you take your coffee?

I like black coffee the best.

What music do you listen to?

I mostly listen to jazz, classic rock, metal, and grunge.

What’s your favorite place?

North Cascades National Park in Washington State. I love the glaciers, piercing blue alpine lakes, the wildflowers and edible berries, and most of all, the craggy peaks. The whole place feels wild and untamed. Plus, there are some awesome climbs in the North Cascades.

What’s one place you would love to visit?

I would love to visit New Zealand. There is some really cutting-edge scientific research going on there, and they have incredible mountains. Plus, I’ve never been to the southern hemisphere.

How did you hear about Ministry of Supply?

My wife recommended Ministry of Supply to me.

How does Ministry of Supply clothing make a difference in your life?

Dress clothes always made me feel out of place. I’m kind of scrawny, and most dress clothes tend to be rather voluminous. So, I always looked like I was wearing someone else’s clothes when I dressed up. I feel most at home in outdoor clothing made of performance fabrics. I was delighted and surprised when I discovered Ministry of Supply, which uses performance fabrics to make dress clothes with an athletic fit. It’s amazing when you can find clothes that feel like they’re made just for you.

What are your favorite Ministry of Supply pieces?

An Apollo 3 Dress Shirt paired with a Kinetic Blazer and Pants.