Durability Page Hero Image

Durability Testing: Ours vs. Theirs

  • about
  • Durability Testing: Ours vs. Theirs
GIF of testing equipment

Tested to Perform. Built to Last.

In many ways, the workweek is the ultimate test of your wardrobe. Hybrid work, active commutes and business travel involve a lot of movement, sweat, wrinkles and (inevitably) wear and tear, with no time for pit stops in between.

As engineers at heart, we see this as an opportunity to create something better. We’ve taken to the labs to test and optimize for stretch, moisture management, seam strength and more, resulting in clothes that can withstand the rigors of the real world. See how we stack up against the competition below.

Abrasion Testing

Abrasion Test

375 revs with 350-grit sandpaper

Fabric swatches are cycled with a sandpapered weight that runs 15,000-25,000 revolutions to simulate years of daily wear. Visual inspection helps determine how well a fabric can withstand daily abrasion.

Ours (Kinetic Corduroy): Superior abrasion resistance

Theirs (Conventional Corduroy): Lost color, torn

Abrasion Test Standard: ASTM D4966 (Passed)
Shop Kinetic Corduroy
Velocity AR

Wrinkle Resistance Test

Appearance after 40 min high-heat dryer

A series of computer-controlled washing machines run anywhere from 1-20 wash cycles to simulate months to years of use. Garments are then measured to determine stretch or shrinkage as a percentage change of their original length.

Ours (Velocity Suiting): Ready to wear without dry cleaning or ironing

Theirs (Conventional Wool Suiting): Wrinkled; some shrinkage

Wrinkle Resistance Test Standard: AATCC 128 (Passed)
Shop Velocity
stretch testing

Stretch Test

Stretched with 2.5lbs of force

Fabric is pulled and cycled to determine its stretch potential under a specific load.

Ours (Kinetic): 28% more stretch than conventional fabric

Theirs (Conventional Slacks): Failed (minimal stretch)

Stretch Test Standard: ASTM D2954 (Passed)
Shop Kinetic
durability ar

Recovery Test

Deformation measured after 1kg cube drop

Fabric is pulled over thousands of cycles and monitored for how well it retains its shape and resilience, simulating years of wear.

Ours (Kinetic): Snaps back to original state

Theirs (Conventional Cotton Chinos): Bagged out/wrinkled

Recovery Test Standard: ASTM D2954 (Passed)
Shop Kinetic
breathability ar

Breathability Test

Visual inspection of vapor permeation

Air is pulled through a fabric, modulating suction to maintain a 100kPa pressure differential. The volumetric flowrate is measured to determine the garment's overall breathability.

Ours (Apollo): Allows 19X more airflow for heat and humidity management

Theirs (Conventional Cotton Shirting): Traps humidity

Textile Airflow Permeability: ISO 9237 (Passed)
Shop Apollo
durability moisture wicking

Quick-Dry Test

5mL water, 10 min air dry

A known volume of water is applied to a fabric; the garment weight is observed to determine the time it takes for the water to completely evaporate.

Ours (AeroZeroº): Nearly dry

Theirs (Conventional Cotton Shirting): Still visibly wet

Quick-Dry Test Standard: AATCC 199 (Passed)
Shop AeroZeroº
Odor Development

Odor/Bacteria Test

24hr after 1 day active wear

A fabric is exposed to known bacteria and observed to determine the number of odor-causing colonies formed over a set period of time.

Ours (Composite Merino): Dramatically reduced odor-causing bacteria

Theirs (Conventional Synthetics): Bacteria/odor build-up

Odor Management Test Standard: AATCC TM211 (Passed) [Simulated Image]
Explore Composite
Lab

Our Lab & Test Standards

We use a variety of standards to evaluate our fabrics and garments to ensure their durability and performance, such as ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials), AATCC (American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization). These tests are performed both at our factories and at Modern Testing Services, a third-party testing facility located near our design studio.