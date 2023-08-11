Durability Testing: Ours vs. Theirs
Tested to Perform. Built to Last.
In many ways, the workweek is the ultimate test of your wardrobe. Hybrid work, active commutes and business travel involve a lot of movement, sweat, wrinkles and (inevitably) wear and tear, with no time for pit stops in between.
As engineers at heart, we see this as an opportunity to create something better. We’ve taken to the labs to test and optimize for stretch, moisture management, seam strength and more, resulting in clothes that can withstand the rigors of the real world. See how we stack up against the competition below.
Abrasion Test
375 revs with 350-grit sandpaper
Fabric swatches are cycled with a sandpapered weight that runs 15,000-25,000 revolutions to simulate years of daily wear. Visual inspection helps determine how well a fabric can withstand daily abrasion.
Ours (Kinetic Corduroy): Superior abrasion resistance
Theirs (Conventional Corduroy): Lost color, torn
Abrasion Test Standard: ASTM D4966 (Passed)
Wrinkle Resistance Test
Appearance after 40 min high-heat dryer
A series of computer-controlled washing machines run anywhere from 1-20 wash cycles to simulate months to years of use. Garments are then measured to determine stretch or shrinkage as a percentage change of their original length.
Ours (Velocity Suiting): Ready to wear without dry cleaning or ironing
Theirs (Conventional Wool Suiting): Wrinkled; some shrinkage
Wrinkle Resistance Test Standard: AATCC 128 (Passed)
Stretch Test
Stretched with 2.5lbs of force
Fabric is pulled and cycled to determine its stretch potential under a specific load.
Ours (Kinetic): 28% more stretch than conventional fabric
Theirs (Conventional Slacks): Failed (minimal stretch)
Stretch Test Standard: ASTM D2954 (Passed)
Recovery Test
Deformation measured after 1kg cube drop
Fabric is pulled over thousands of cycles and monitored for how well it retains its shape and resilience, simulating years of wear.
Ours (Kinetic): Snaps back to original state
Theirs (Conventional Cotton Chinos): Bagged out/wrinkled
Recovery Test Standard: ASTM D2954 (Passed)
Breathability Test
Visual inspection of vapor permeation
Air is pulled through a fabric, modulating suction to maintain a 100kPa pressure differential. The volumetric flowrate is measured to determine the garment's overall breathability.
Ours (Apollo): Allows 19X more airflow for heat and humidity management
Theirs (Conventional Cotton Shirting): Traps humidity
Textile Airflow Permeability: ISO 9237 (Passed)
Quick-Dry Test
5mL water, 10 min air dry
A known volume of water is applied to a fabric; the garment weight is observed to determine the time it takes for the water to completely evaporate.
Ours (AeroZeroº): Nearly dry
Theirs (Conventional Cotton Shirting): Still visibly wet
Quick-Dry Test Standard: AATCC 199 (Passed)
Odor/Bacteria Test
24hr after 1 day active wear
A fabric is exposed to known bacteria and observed to determine the number of odor-causing colonies formed over a set period of time.
Ours (Composite Merino): Dramatically reduced odor-causing bacteria
Theirs (Conventional Synthetics): Bacteria/odor build-up
Odor Management Test Standard: AATCC TM211 (Passed) [Simulated Image]
Our Lab & Test Standards
We use a variety of standards to evaluate our fabrics and garments to ensure their durability and performance, such as ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials), AATCC (American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization). These tests are performed both at our factories and at Modern Testing Services, a third-party testing facility located near our design studio.