Our Fabric Technology
At the heart of every Ministry of Supply piece is a fabric engineered to perform better than anything in your closet. From NASA-derived temperature regulating Phase Change Materials, to washable, high-performing Merino wool (and beyond), they’re researched, tested and ready to unlock comfort and productivity throughout your day.
Apollo
19x more breathable than traditional fabric, with incredible NASA-based temperature regulation.
Composite Merino
Merino wool blends engineered for next-level softness, natural odor control, and enhanced breathability.
Fusion
Long-lasting softness and stretch derived from bio-based fibers.
Aero Zero°
100% recycled soft stretch fabric built for wrinkle resistance and easy care.
Hybrid
T-shirt softness, stretch and breathability with versatile everyday style.
Velocity
Ditch the dry cleaner with our soft, machine washable alternative to traditional suiting.
Hybrid Seersucker
A rippled texture and moisture wicking CoolMax yarns keep you cool and dry all summer long.
Pace Poplin
Crisp, lightweight fabric built with enhanced UV protection for warm-weather wear.
Fusion Terry
Wear-anywhere loungewear comfort crafted with a forever-soft wood-based blend.
Composite EcoFleece
High-performing fleece alternative built to combat microplastic migration.
Kinetic
Our record-breaking warp-knit fabric offers incredible stretch without the end-of-day sag.
Atlas
A soft, moisture wicking nylon/cotton blend enhanced with targeted ventilation for all-day comfort.
Newton
High performance fabric built with silver-coated yarns for next-level odor and moisture mitigation.
Joule
NASA-derived temperature regulation unlocks a cloud of comfort for versatile everyday wear.
Luxe Touch
Lightweight, buttery soft microfiber dries quickly and mitigates odor.
Mercury
Returning Soon: AI-powered heat adapts in real time to keep you at the perfect temperature.
Swift
Breezy, machine washable stretch crepe with an elevated everyday look.