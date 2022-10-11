Travel-Light Guide

  • about
Image of woman in a city wearing a black backpack and looking down a street

Carry-on Only, gives you the ability to move through airports unencumbered, run to catch that flight, and freedom to explore a city without wondering where to drop your bags off. It’ll allow you to breeze through security, not worry about lost bags and blend into your surroundings without screaming “tourist”.

Features to Look For

kinetic wrinkle free proof
1. Packable & Wrinkle-Free
active tested proof dual gender stretching, male model tying shoelaces
2. Multi-Activity
Sink Washable & Quick Dry proofpoint
3. Sink Washable & Quick Dry
Socks Connected to a Roll of Yarn and Surrounded by Coffee Beans
4. Odor-Resistant
A repeated pattern of active kit flat laydowns showcasing all tee and short color options
5. Exponential Outfits

Men's Travel-Light Wardrobe

men's stone grey fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Stone Grey
$ 288
mens kinetic (formerly kinetic tapered) pant olive front full flat
Men's Kinetic Pant Olive
$ 148
mens atlas waffle roll neck sweater grey heather front full flat
Men's Atlas Waffle Roll Neck Sweater Grey Heather
$ 168
men's navy kinetic jogger flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 128
mens composite merino mock neck black front full flat
Men's Composite Merino Mock Neck Black
$ 88
mens fusion overshirt navy ar8 front full flat
Men's Fusion Overshirt Navy
$ 158
mens apollo raglan sport shirt atlantic blue oxford front full flat
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Atlantic Blue Oxford
$ 98
Mens Dark Black Velocity Blazer - Front
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 498
mens velocity dress suit pant soft granite full front flat
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Soft Granite
$ 188
men's black newton active short front
Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
$ 98
men's black composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Black
$ 58
charcoal/light grey atlas ankle socks flat shot of pair
Atlas Ankle Sock Charcoal/Light Grey
$ 15
Women's Travel-Light Wardrobe

women's charcoal heather fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Women's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 288
women's aero zero oversized shirt white flat front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt White
$ 98
Front of Slate Grey Kinetic Pull On Pant
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 128
womens swift sheath tank navy full front flat
Women's Swift Sheath Tank Navy
$ 98
women's black joule tank flat shot of front
Women's Joule Tank Black
$ 58
women's charcoal heather joule active legging flat shot of front
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
$ 118
womens fusion overshirt taupe flat front full
Women's Fusion Overshirt Taupe
$ 158
women's fusion straight leg pant navy heather front full flat
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Heather
$ 138
womens atlas cardigan oatmeal heather front full flat
Women's Atlas Cardigan Oatmeal Heather
$ 168
Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
women's black velocity relaxed blazer flat shot of front
Women's Velocity Oversized Blazer Black
$ 378
womens composite merino active tank lunar blue flat front full
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Lunar Blue
$ 48
charcoal/light grey atlas ankle socks flat shot of pair
Atlas Ankle Sock Charcoal/Light Grey
$ 15
model wearing womens velocity oversized blazer indigo heather and womens luxe tee white and womens kinetic pull on pant navy walking looking up

1. Multi-Activity Pieces

When it comes to light travel, consider how the pieces you're wearing can transition from travel to XYZ. Versatile travel pants and a lightweight tee can be worn in a variety of ways.

fusion overshirts dual gender standing behind concrete apartment buildings homepage banner mobile 1x1

2. Exponential Outfits

A chore coat, blazer, or overshirt can double as a warmth layer for flights and a way to dress up for dinners and meetings.

model wearing mens atlas waffle roll neck sweater grey heatherfull body hands touching one leg on small rock boats background

3. Wear One. Pack One.

Lightweight materials will transform you to warmer climates so that you have the option to choose between pants and shorts for the day. Our wrinkle-free blends will pop out of the bag, and relax with your own body heat.

model wearing mens pace poplin overshirt olive and mens atlas cre neck tee white and mens pace tapered chino light khaki walking sideways looking in front

4. Sink Washable and Quick-Dry

Polyester blends can be easily cleaned in the hotel sink and will dry overnight for the next day.

men's active system image mens systems page

5. Anti-Odor Active Wear

Pack an active kit that doubles as swimwear, takes you on a run and looks presentable enough for over weekend excursions. When it's time to pack, they'll remain odor-free.