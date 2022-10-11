Travel-Light Guide
Carry-on Only, gives you the ability to move through airports unencumbered, run to catch that flight, and freedom to explore a city without wondering where to drop your bags off. It’ll allow you to breeze through security, not worry about lost bags and blend into your surroundings without screaming “tourist”.
Features to Look For
Men's Travel-Light Wardrobe
Women's Travel-Light Wardrobe
1. Multi-Activity Pieces
When it comes to light travel, consider how the pieces you're wearing can transition from travel to XYZ. Versatile travel pants and a lightweight tee can be worn in a variety of ways.
2. Exponential Outfits
A chore coat, blazer, or overshirt can double as a warmth layer for flights and a way to dress up for dinners and meetings.
3. Wear One. Pack One.
Lightweight materials will transform you to warmer climates so that you have the option to choose between pants and shorts for the day. Our wrinkle-free blends will pop out of the bag, and relax with your own body heat.
4. Sink Washable and Quick-Dry
Polyester blends can be easily cleaned in the hotel sink and will dry overnight for the next day.
5. Anti-Odor Active Wear
Pack an active kit that doubles as swimwear, takes you on a run and looks presentable enough for over weekend excursions. When it's time to pack, they'll remain odor-free.