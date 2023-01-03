  • about
Comfort has become a staple over the last few years, and business casual is no longer “business as usual”. We’ve adapted and evolved to embrace “Workleisure” — the intersection of science-backed comfort with an aesthetic that’s built for life in (and beyond) the office.

  Stretch Soft, Stretchy & Structured
  Easy Care
  Sharp & Easy Fits
  Multi-Use Pieces
Workleisure Basics

Our top 5 tips for updating your workwear wardrobe.

1. Go All Knit

Dense, elevated knits are the secret sauce of comfort, blending the structure of traditional woven garments with the softness and stretch of loungewear.

Structured Knits

The perfect balance of stretch, softness and structure.

New
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Navy
$ 138
New
Men's Fusion Pull-On Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 148
New
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Pinstripe
$ 138
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Indigo Stripe
$ 138
New
Men's Kinetic Pant Olive
$ 148
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
$ 148
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 128
New
Men's Apollo Shirt Bright Navy Oxford (Brushed)
$ 138
Women's Composite Merino Boxy Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 68
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 68
New
Men's Apollo Polo Grey Blue Oxford (Brushed)
$ 98
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Lunar Blue
$ 48
Men's Composite Merino Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 68
Women's Composite Merino V-Neck Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 58
2. Untucked + Easy Fit Tops

Easier cuts can still offer a sharp look when properly styled, and the best shirts can be worn tucked or untucked to suit the day’s needs.

Easy Fit Tops

Airy fits help you breathe easy.

New
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Silver
$ 138
Men's Apollo Short Sleeve Sport Shirt Navy
$ 98
New
Women's Fusion Double-Knit Tunic Black
$ 148
Women's 3D Print-Knit Slouchy Sweater Light Grey
$ 288
New
Women's Hybrid Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirt White
$ 118
Men's Hybrid Seersucker Short Sleeve Shirt Grey Tonal Stripe
$ 118
Women's Juno Drawstring Tee Black
$ 98
Final Sale
Women's Juno Mock Neck Tank Chambray Blue
$ 74
was $98
Final Sale
Women's Juno Blouse Navy
$ 74
was $128
3. Sneakers Encouraged

A more casual shoe keeps your feet happy and adds a bit of personality to your daily uniform. Be sure to pair with our sneaker-friendly bottoms to complete the look.

Sneaker-Friendly Bottoms

Leg lines to pair with your favorite kicks.

New
Men's Kinetic Pant Olive
$ 148
Men's Fusion Terry Jogger Black Heather
$ 128
New
womens fusion straight leg pant navy pinstripe front full flat
$ 138
Final Sale
men's olive pace tapered chino flat shot of front
$ 94
was $148
New
Women's Swift Drape Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 148
Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant Calcite Heather
$ 178
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
$ 98
Final Sale
Women's Swift Wide Leg Pull-On Pant Black
$ 94
was $148
Women's Velocity Tapered Pant Black
$ 178
4. No Belts Necessary

Your waistline changes when you sit, stand or move around - so why shouldn’t your pants? Our Magic Waistbands are built with immense stretch and hidden drawstrings to dial in that perfect fit.

Magic Waistbands

For a perfect fit every time.

New
Men's Fusion Pull-On Pant Charcoal Heather
$ 148
New
New
New
Men's Pace Tapered Chino Black
$ 148
Final Sale
Women's Fusion Terry Jogger Black Heather
$ 94
was $128
5. Smart Layering is Key

Cardigans, chore coats and other “third layers” transition seamlessly between the dressier and casual parts of your day, while keeping you cozy through brisk mornings and office AC.

Versatile Layers

Chameleon-like pieces that adapt to your style and climate.

New
Men's Fusion Double Knit 1/4 Zip Charcoal Heather
$ 168
New
Men’s Hybrid Fleece Bomber Jacket Black
$ 188
New
Men's Fusion Overshirt Black Tweed
$ 168
New
Women's Fusion Overshirt Taupe
$ 168
New
Men's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 298
Women's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 288
New
Men's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 348
New
Women's Hybrid Fleece Funnel Neck Soft Marble
$ 148
New
Women's Velocity Oversized Blazer Dark Navy
$ 378
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
$ 498
Final Sale
Men's Pace Poplin Overshirt Navy
$ 94
was $158
Final Sale
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Blazer Black
$ 184
was $328
Save with Systemsº

Our Workleisure Systems° are curated combinations built to take the guesswork out of your daily routine. Not only will they make your life easier, but when bundled you'll save 15% off the whole look. (That's what we like to call a "win-win.")

Virtual Shop-Along

Need help refreshing your wardrobe? Book an appointment and our team will help find the perfect pieces for you.

