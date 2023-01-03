Your Guide to Workleisure
Comfort has become a staple over the last few years, and business casual is no longer “business as usual”. We’ve adapted and evolved to embrace “Workleisure” — the intersection of science-backed comfort with an aesthetic that’s built for life in (and beyond) the office.
- Soft, Stretchy & Structured
- Easy Care
- Sharp & Easy Fits
- Multi-Use Pieces
Workleisure Basics
Our top 5 tips for updating your workwear wardrobe.
1. Go All Knit
Dense, elevated knits are the secret sauce of comfort, blending the structure of traditional woven garments with the softness and stretch of loungewear.
Structured Knits
The perfect balance of stretch, softness and structure.
2. Untucked + Easy Fit Tops
Easier cuts can still offer a sharp look when properly styled, and the best shirts can be worn tucked or untucked to suit the day’s needs.
Easy Fit Tops
Airy fits help you breathe easy.
3. Sneakers Encouraged
A more casual shoe keeps your feet happy and adds a bit of personality to your daily uniform. Be sure to pair with our sneaker-friendly bottoms to complete the look.
Sneaker-Friendly Bottoms
Leg lines to pair with your favorite kicks.
4. No Belts Necessary
Your waistline changes when you sit, stand or move around - so why shouldn’t your pants? Our Magic Waistbands are built with immense stretch and hidden drawstrings to dial in that perfect fit.
Magic Waistbands
For a perfect fit every time.
5. Smart Layering is Key
Cardigans, chore coats and other “third layers” transition seamlessly between the dressier and casual parts of your day, while keeping you cozy through brisk mornings and office AC.
Versatile Layers
Chameleon-like pieces that adapt to your style and climate.
