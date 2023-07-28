A unique open knit offers next-level breathability
Aman is 5’9 wearing size Medium
Featuring seamlessly integrated cuffs, hem and collar detailing
An innovative open knit allows heat to escape to maintain an ideal temperature throughout the day
Fresh From the Labs

Own a piece of Ministry of Supply history and get in on the ground floor - your feedback will help us in our search for the Next Big Thing.

Ultimate Breathability

Moisture-wicking yarns and an airy, innovative open knit unlock next-level breathability to keep you sweat-free through active commutes and stuffy offices.

Zero Waste

A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming creates garments of immense comfort on demand, making only what we need and eliminating fabric waste.

Bio-Based Comfort

A blend of wood-derived viscose and highly elastic PBT yarn unlocks next-level softness and stretch (and feels like wearing a hug).

Men’s Labs 3D Print-Knit Air Polo

$ 128
was $188

Our first limited-run Labs product since 2019 started off with a few questions - could a garment be breathable but warm? Soft but sharp? Airy but opaque? Introducing the 3D Print-Knit Air Polo - a zero-waste piece built to order in the US, crafted with an ultra-breathable knit for an iconic cross-season silhouette. Our first 300 pre-orders will receive an exclusive Early Adopter discount.
113/300 Claimed.

Built to Order Campaign: To properly gauge demand (and reduce fabric waste), all polos will be made to order; estimated to begin shipping in mid-August. Email q@ministryofsupply.com for larger corporate orders. Note: Labs products are only eligible to be returned for store credit.

Begins shipping mid-August

  • Soft, wood-derived viscose yarns
  • Open knit structure for enhanced breathability
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Seamlessly integrated soft collar, cuff and hem detailing
  • Moisture wicking
  • Resilient stretch
  • Opaque enough to be worn without undershirt
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Built to order by Tailored Industries (Brooklyn, USA)

Labs is a limited-run platform we reserve for true product experimentation - exploring fabrics, silhouettes and use cases to find the Next Big Thing. Your feedback will be instrumental in shaping the future of our product line - we hope you’ll join us for the ride. Note: Labs products are only eligible to be returned for store credit.

  • Machine wash cold, reshape and lay flat to dry (do not hang dry); cool iron if needed
  • True to size; your normal size is recommended
  • Compared to our Apollo Polo, Labs 3D Print-Knit Air Polo is approximately 2" shorter in length with a slightly looser fit in the bicep

Save 10% on 3 or more Labs 3D Print-Knit Air Polos with code LABS at checkout. Terms apply.

