Fresh From the Labs
Own a piece of Ministry of Supply history and get in on the ground floor - your feedback will help us in our search for the Next Big Thing.
Ultimate Breathability
Moisture-wicking yarns and an airy, innovative open knit unlock next-level breathability to keep you sweat-free through active commutes and stuffy offices.
Zero Waste
A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming creates garments of immense comfort on demand, making only what we need and eliminating fabric waste.
Bio-Based Comfort
A blend of wood-derived viscose and highly elastic PBT yarn unlocks next-level softness and stretch (and feels like wearing a hug).
Men’s Labs 3D Print-Knit Air Polo
Our first limited-run Labs product since 2019 started off with a few questions - could a garment be breathable but warm? Soft but sharp? Airy but opaque? Introducing the 3D Print-Knit Air Polo - a zero-waste piece built to order in the US, crafted with an ultra-breathable knit for an iconic cross-season silhouette. Our first 300 pre-orders will receive an exclusive Early Adopter discount.
113/300 Claimed.
Built to Order Campaign: To properly gauge demand (and reduce fabric waste), all polos will be made to order; estimated to begin shipping in mid-August. Email q@ministryofsupply.com for larger corporate orders. Note: Labs products are only eligible to be returned for store credit.
Begins shipping mid-August
- Soft, wood-derived viscose yarns
- Open knit structure for enhanced breathability
- Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
- Seamlessly integrated soft collar, cuff and hem detailing
- Moisture wicking
- Resilient stretch
- Opaque enough to be worn without undershirt
- 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
- Built to order by Tailored Industries (Brooklyn, USA)
Labs is a limited-run platform we reserve for true product experimentation - exploring fabrics, silhouettes and use cases to find the Next Big Thing. Your feedback will be instrumental in shaping the future of our product line - we hope you’ll join us for the ride. Note: Labs products are only eligible to be returned for store credit.
- Machine wash cold, reshape and lay flat to dry (do not hang dry); cool iron if needed
- True to size; your normal size is recommended
- Compared to our Apollo Polo, Labs 3D Print-Knit Air Polo is approximately 2" shorter in length with a slightly looser fit in the bicep
Save 10% on 3 or more Labs 3D Print-Knit Air Polos with code LABS at checkout. Terms apply.