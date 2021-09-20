Customer Spotlight: Hajj Flemings
Hajj Flemings has been a Ministry of Supply customer since 2012. As an entrepreneur, athlete and father, he radiates positive energy and inspiration as he channels his life's work.
As the founder of Rebrand Cities, Hajj has built his entrepreneurial career around driving economic impact to the small business community in urban cities. It's his job to build people up, and he handles his own business with a similar drive. "Remember—you have everything you need. You were always created to be a star."
A champion of the modern hybrid work style, Hajj is often on the go, working from local coffee shops and his SUV—wherever and whenever he's needed. He balances his life as a parent on top of his work, which means working quickly and efficiently to squeeze in more "dad time".
His approach to a daily "uniform"? Fewer, better pieces. "Highly successful people live very disciplined lives—they reduce the number of decisions they have to make by creating powerful habits." To that end, Ministry of Supply has become an integral part of his life, work and routine. "It's the new modern luxury."
"Remember, successful people don't start their day by chasing other people's dreams."
Shop Hajj's Favorites
Fewer, better pieces to take you through your day, every day.
