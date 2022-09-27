  • about
Capsule Wardrobe Guide

Simple mornings start with fewer decisions. Most people spend the majority of their time wearing just 20% of their clothes, and that other 80% is occupying not only their closet, but their mind.

A capsule wardrobe aims to tackle this issue with versatile items that can be effortlessly styled and cared for together, reducing excess decisions to save time (and stress) throughout the day. Here are our tips for those looking to rebuild their wardrobe with fewer, better pieces that will cover all occasions and activities.

Our Top 5 Capsule Wardrobe Tips

Multi-Purpose Pieces

Bridge use-case gaps with wear-anywhere staples and eliminate single-use items.

Mix & Match Tonal Colors

Tonal pieces slot seamlessly into every outfit.

Exponential Layering

The addition of layers exponentially increases your comfort (and your number of outfits).

One Load Test

Easy care clothing makes for hassle-free laundry sessions, saving you time and money.

Simplify Socks & Underwear

When the everyday essentials perform like activewear, all situations are covered.

Men's Capsule Wardrobe

Women's Capsule Wardrobe

1. Multi-purpose Pants and Tops

Through city exploration, travel, work from wherever and special occasions, multi-purpose workleisure pieces can bridge use-case gaps and keep single-use items from clogging up your closet.

2. Mix & Match Tonal Colors

Tonal tops, bottoms and layers make matching easy. Blues, greys and natural tones are especially versatile, slotting seamlessly into any outfit.

3. Layering = Exponential Outfits

Layers can create so many permutations — 5 tops x 5 layers = 25 outfits, and that’s before factoring in bottoms. Various weights and warmths will also help to keep your wardrobe relevant no matter the season.

4. Pass the “One Load” Test

Being able to toss every item into the same laundry basket inherently makes life easier — and if you’re a parent, ease of washing only becomes more important.

5. Simplify the Sock/Underwear Drawer

When your everyday socks and underwear are able to balance comfort with the performance of activewear, you’ve got yourself covered in any situation.