Capsule Wardrobe Guide

Simple mornings start with fewer decisions. Most people spend the majority of their time wearing just 20% of their clothes, and that other 80% is occupying not only their closet, but their mind.

A capsule wardrobe aims to tackle this issue with versatile items that can be effortlessly styled and cared for together, reducing excess decisions to save time (and stress) throughout the day. Here are our tips for those looking to rebuild their wardrobe with fewer, better pieces that will cover all occasions and activities.