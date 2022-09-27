Capsule Wardrobe Guide
Simple mornings start with fewer decisions. Most people spend the majority of their time wearing just 20% of their clothes, and that other 80% is occupying not only their closet, but their mind.
A capsule wardrobe aims to tackle this issue with versatile items that can be effortlessly styled and cared for together, reducing excess decisions to save time (and stress) throughout the day. Here are our tips for those looking to rebuild their wardrobe with fewer, better pieces that will cover all occasions and activities.
Our Top 5 Capsule Wardrobe Tips
Bridge use-case gaps with wear-anywhere staples and eliminate single-use items.
Tonal pieces slot seamlessly into every outfit.
The addition of layers exponentially increases your comfort (and your number of outfits).
Easy care clothing makes for hassle-free laundry sessions, saving you time and money.
When the everyday essentials perform like activewear, all situations are covered.
Men's Capsule Wardrobe
Women's Capsule Wardrobe
1. Multi-purpose Pants and Tops
Through city exploration, travel, work from wherever and special occasions, multi-purpose workleisure pieces can bridge use-case gaps and keep single-use items from clogging up your closet.
2. Mix & Match Tonal Colors
Tonal tops, bottoms and layers make matching easy. Blues, greys and natural tones are especially versatile, slotting seamlessly into any outfit.
3. Layering = Exponential Outfits
Layers can create so many permutations — 5 tops x 5 layers = 25 outfits, and that’s before factoring in bottoms. Various weights and warmths will also help to keep your wardrobe relevant no matter the season.
4. Pass the “One Load” Test
Being able to toss every item into the same laundry basket inherently makes life easier — and if you’re a parent, ease of washing only becomes more important.
5. Simplify the Sock/Underwear Drawer
When your everyday socks and underwear are able to balance comfort with the performance of activewear, you’ve got yourself covered in any situation.