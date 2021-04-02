Factories: Luthai
PARTNER FACTORY:
Luthai
LOCATIONS:
Cần Thơ, Vietnam
PRODUCTS PRODUCED:
Aero, Hybrid
What We Make There:
Luthai is a world-renowned vertically-integrated shirt fabric maker and manufacturer. Their expertise ranges from traditional cotton broadcloths, to our favorite custom-milled blended-fiber knits such as in our Hybrid shirts.
Because Luthai operates both the fabric mill and garment factories - they have the ability to utilize machinery specific to each fabric type to create the optimal shirt.
Team:
With our partners Jay Apparel, we’ve been able to develop an array of custom performance fabrics for our shirting, and optimized production processes that allow ease of care and a crisp aesthetic all day. The factory is WRAP certified insuring responsible and fair working conditions for all workers.
Why We Chose Them:
In the last year, BlueWave moved to a new factory and invested in new equipment, doubling production capacity and improving quality. Their systems include:
-
Robotic cutting that allows digital patterns to be directly cut to fabric.
-
Large-scale laser cutting technical components and laser perforations.
-
Automated sewing with 2-axis sewing robots for intricate seam work.
-
Ultrasonic bonding machines that create clean, stretchable stitch-free seams
-
Computerized production line that efficiently moves garments around and enables better quality through individual tracking of a garment.