PARTNER FACTORY:

Luthai

LOCATIONS:

Cần Thơ, Vietnam

PRODUCTS PRODUCED:

Aero, Hybrid

What We Make There:

Luthai is a world-renowned vertically-integrated shirt fabric maker and manufacturer. Their expertise ranges from traditional cotton broadcloths, to our favorite custom-milled blended-fiber knits such as in our Hybrid shirts.

Because Luthai operates both the fabric mill and garment factories - they have the ability to utilize machinery specific to each fabric type to create the optimal shirt.

Team:

With our partners Jay Apparel, we’ve been able to develop an array of custom performance fabrics for our shirting, and optimized production processes that allow ease of care and a crisp aesthetic all day. The factory is WRAP certified insuring responsible and fair working conditions for all workers.

Why We Chose Them:

In the last year, BlueWave moved to a new factory and invested in new equipment, doubling production capacity and improving quality. Their systems include:

  • Robotic cutting that allows digital patterns to be directly cut to fabric.

  • Large-scale laser cutting technical components and laser perforations.

  • Automated sewing with 2-axis sewing robots for intricate seam work.

  • Ultrasonic bonding machines that create clean, stretchable stitch-free seams

  • Computerized production line that efficiently moves garments around and enables better quality through individual tracking of a garment.

