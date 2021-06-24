Collaborations
A history of our partnerships and co branded products. For more information on collaborations email q@ministryofsupply.com
Coming 2023
Ministry of Supply x Smithsonian National Air and Space Museum
Our Apollo and Aero shirts exhibiting how NASA technology can be used to combat climate change, with thermo-regulatory garments rather than buildings.
Ministry of Supply x New Balance
Inspired by Neil Armstrong's the first steps on the Moon in 1969, we built our first ever sneaker with New Balance. Built on the iconic 574 platform, these sneakers take advantage of the same radically engineered technologies that power our clothing.
Neil Armstrong famously described the surface of the Moon as “fine and powdery… like powdered charcoal.” We gave New Balance’s signature suede the lunar treatment for the MOS NB 574.
Ministry of Supply x NASA Opsparc
Ministry of Supply has been a longtime unabashed fan of everything NASA. The OPSPARC Program is a NASA-led invention and innovation challenge for K-12 students to learn about and apply spaceflight technologies to the real-world. We released commemorative Apollo "Lunar Phase Change" and NASA-branded shirts to raise funds for the program.
Ministry of Supply x MOMA
Ministry of Supply's award-winning Mercury Jacket and Illuminated Commuter Jacket were selected for display and sale at the Museum of Modern Art's Design Store for pioneering fashion-forward wearable technology.
Ministry of Supply x Museum of Science
We were selected to be a long-term exhibition showcasing Boston's Innovation Hub, explaining how science and engineering can be applied to apparel. The exhibition was curated by Kara Miller, host of NPR's Innovation Hub.
Ministry of Supply x MIT Self-Assembly Lab
Recipients of a $1.2M research grant into the development of advanced shape change materials, MoS partnered with MIT Self-Assembly Lab (creator of 4D-printing) to pioneer patent-pending Active Textile Tailoring and Climate-Active Textiles.
Ministry of Supply x TEDx
Co Founder Gihan was invited to give a speech on innovation and product design for Tedx.
Ministry of Supply x MIT Media Lab
To commemorate the world-renowned MIT Media Lab's 30th Anniversary, Media Lab founder Nicholas Negroponte commissioned Ministry of Supply to create a special edition Aero Shirt for guests of the event, collaborating with the design firm Pentagram.
Ministry of Supply x Aer SF
We teamed up with Aer to create an exclusive variant of their ultimate work/travel bag. The Lunar Pack features a convertible, cavernous design for comfortable carry as a backpack or brief. A durable waterproof shell and multiple pockets for daily essentials would keep you secure, organized, and ready for a week on the go.
Ministry of Supply x Westin Hotel
In 2017 we launched a limited-time partnership with Westin Hotels to pilot test a "Clothing-as-a-Service" initiative, wherein guests could request a set of Ministry of Supply clothes for the duration of their stay. Customers borrowed clothes for a number of reasons - an unexpected morning coffee spill, a forgotten shirt, or a wrinkle-resistant pair of pants. The program was met with tremendous success, with a higher than expected take rate. Each guest went home with a custom pair of co-branded Westin x Ministry of Supply socks.
Ministry of Supply x Clover Food Labs
As a Boston-based team, we’re longtime fans of Clover Food Lab - the definitive local source for exceptional vegetarian and vegan creations. Not only do they make amazing food, but their ideals, creativity and love of experimentation align closely with our own.
We partnered with Clover for one of their “collab” meal boxes - delicious full courses and beverages delivered right to your door. A special run of 250 boxes including a Ministry of Supply gift box sold out within the first hour.
Ministry of Supply x Mbadika mLabs
What began as a 2017 field trip for a 3D Computerized Knitting project at our Boston store evolved in 2018 into school-vacation workshops around wearable technologies - and now, a partnership for the appropriately named Mº Lab Field Kit.
Ministry of Supply x Rockport
A collaborative lookbook for Rockport's innovators campaign featuring our co founders Gihan and Aman.