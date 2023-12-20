Problem: Typical garment construction requires a designer to build a 2D pattern, then cut and sew from 2D fabric – and then rinse and repeat across several size variants. The result creates excess waste, additional cost/labor and bulky seams that don’t always follow human anatomy.

Solution: 4D Knit Dress combines several technologies – heat-activated yarns, computerized knitting and 6-axis robotic activation to create a garment sculpted to create a personalized fit and silhouette. All of this is achieved without sacrificing softness, stretch and resilience.