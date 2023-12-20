4D Knit Dress: Transforming Style
From the minds of Ministry of Supply and the MIT Self-Assembly Lab, the 4D Knit Dress represents a revolutionary new way of customizing clothing - combining 3D knit fabrics with real time, seamless robotic tailoring to create personalized fits and silhouettes from a single garment.
Problem: Typical garment construction requires a designer to build a 2D pattern, then cut and sew from 2D fabric – and then rinse and repeat across several size variants. The result creates excess waste, additional cost/labor and bulky seams that don’t always follow human anatomy.
Solution: 4D Knit Dress combines several technologies – heat-activated yarns, computerized knitting and 6-axis robotic activation to create a garment sculpted to create a personalized fit and silhouette. All of this is achieved without sacrificing softness, stretch and resilience.
Anatomically Sculpted Fit
4D Knit Dress starts as a single-sized garment that is then transformed through heat activation to create a personalized fit and silhouette - without manual seamwork or excess fabric waste.
Endless Style Permutations
Because the heat-activated yarns are interspersed through the entirety of the 4D Knit Dress, the garment can be shaped during the robotic tailoring process into myriad designs such as a shift, sheath, bubble or A-line dress, with optional details like ruffles or ruching added to the wearer’s specification. The only limit is your imagination.
Real-time Personalization
The process of shaping the 4D Knit Dress is efficient and straightforward, able to be applied at warehouses or retail stores. Because the technique unlocks multiple sizes and styles from a single garment, less inventory is required on hand, and all body types are accounted for without over (or under) stocking specific sizes.
Our Collaboration
Ministry of Supply and the MIT Self-Assembly Lab are longtime collaborators on revolutionary methods of customized garment manufacturing, first demonstrating a lab-scale in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, we used this technology to rapidly produce masks for the COVID-19 pandemic. Our continued partnership has resulted in the creation of the 4D Knit Dress, a limited run product showcased in Ministry of Supply’s Flagship Store on Newbury Street in Boston MA.
Collaborators MIT Self-Assembly Lab: Sasha Mckinlay, Danny Griffin, Lavender Tessmer, Natalie Pearl, Sofia Chen, Susan Williams, Agnes Parker, Jared Laucks - Co-Director, Skylar Tibbits – Director, Associate Professor, MIT