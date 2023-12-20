  • explore
  • 4D Knit Dress: Transforming Style
robot knitting gif 4d knit dress mit

4D Knit Dress: Transforming Style

From the minds of Ministry of Supply and the MIT Self-Assembly Lab, the 4D Knit Dress represents a revolutionary new way of customizing clothing - combining 3D knit fabrics with real time, seamless robotic tailoring to create personalized fits and silhouettes from a single garment.

feel of garment gif 4d knit dress mit

Problem: Typical garment construction requires a designer to build a 2D pattern, then cut and sew from 2D fabric – and then rinse and repeat across several size variants. The result creates excess waste, additional cost/labor and bulky seams that don’t always follow human anatomy.

Solution: 4D Knit Dress combines several technologies – heat-activated yarns, computerized knitting and 6-axis robotic activation to create a garment sculpted to create a personalized fit and silhouette. All of this is achieved without sacrificing softness, stretch and resilience.

garment changing shape gif 4d knit dress mit

Anatomically Sculpted Fit

4D Knit Dress starts as a single-sized garment that is then transformed through heat activation to create a personalized fit and silhouette - without manual seamwork or excess fabric waste.

sample dress gif 4d knit dress mit

Endless Style Permutations

Because the heat-activated yarns are interspersed through the entirety of the 4D Knit Dress, the garment can be shaped during the robotic tailoring process into myriad designs such as a shift, sheath, bubble or A-line dress, with optional details like ruffles or ruching added to the wearer’s specification. The only limit is your imagination.

real time customization 4d knit dress mit

Real-time Personalization

The process of shaping the 4D Knit Dress is efficient and straightforward, able to be applied at warehouses or retail stores. Because the technique unlocks multiple sizes and styles from a single garment, less inventory is required on hand, and all body types are accounted for without over (or under) stocking specific sizes.

mit lab 4d knit dress mit collaboration

Our Collaboration

Ministry of Supply and the MIT Self-Assembly Lab are longtime collaborators on revolutionary methods of customized garment manufacturing, first demonstrating a lab-scale in 2019. In 2020 and 2021, we used this technology to rapidly produce masks for the COVID-19 pandemic. Our continued partnership has resulted in the creation of the 4D Knit Dress, a limited run product showcased in Ministry of Supply’s Flagship Store on Newbury Street in Boston MA.

Collaborators MIT Self-Assembly Lab: Sasha Mckinlay, Danny Griffin, Lavender Tessmer, Natalie Pearl, Sofia Chen, Susan Williams, Agnes Parker, Jared Laucks - Co-Director, Skylar Tibbits – Director, Associate Professor, MIT