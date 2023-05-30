Ministry of Supply x Ponto Plantform Pacific Shoe

PlantForm Pacific Shoe
In collaboration with our friends at Ponto, PlantForm Pacific combines groundbreaking plant-based and recycled materials with incredible NASA temperature regulation for planet-conscious comfort in every step.
Men’s + Women’s sizes now available for pre-order in limited supply
The Perfect Workleisure Shoe
PlantForm Pacific is built with the comfort to tackle your daily commute, a sharp look for the office, board meetings and weddings, and easy packability for carry-on only trips.
Introducing PlantForm
PlantForm is crafted with MIRUMⓇ, an animal- and plastic-free leather alternative made by Natural Fiber Welding with a mix of rubber, cotton, soybean oil and other minerals for a timeless aesthetic and 1/10 the CO2 footprint.
The Mº Ponto Plantform Shoe
Made to Last
MirumⓇ is water repellent and rated at 100K cycles for leather durability, with vibrant color that won’t scratch or chip - maintaining a like-new look for years to come.
Built to Move
Lightweight, sugarcane-based EVA foam soles are reinforced with natural rubber at high-wear areas, for improved impact distribution and natural slip resistance.
Engineer’s Notes
- • Upper: MIRUMⓇ leather alternative made from soybean oil, natural rubber, cotton and talc, silica & clay; 100% USDA Certified Bio-Based
- • Liner: 54% Recycled Polyester, 46% Bio-Based PCM-Infused Polyester
- • Recycled ortholite insole
- • Bio-based sugarcane EVA foam sole with natural rubber pods at high wear points; certified slip resistant
- • Tonal and contrast laces included for each colorway
- • 100% recycled packaging
- • Made by FMNII (Dong Guan, China); MIRUMⓇ produced by Natural Fiber Welding
Why We Made It
The Ponto and Ministry of Supply co-founders sat down to chat about sustainability and the brand values that make our two companies a perfect fit.