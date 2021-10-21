Mbadika mLabs

Mbadika (bah-GEE-kah) is a non-profit STEM organization founded by Netia McCray, a fellow MIT alum who’s been dubbed “The Real Life Ms. Frizzle” - she’s dedicated her life to "developing the dreamers and doers of the impossible through STEM." Mbadika’s education initiative, mLabs, develops and teaches workshops and online programs for students in Boston Public Schools (BPS) and beyond, with a focus on electronics, 3D-printing, fabrication, and coding.

Boston Public Schools & Racial Diversity

During the COVID19 pandemic, schools across the globe have been challenged with continuing education remotely, especially in STEM fields where lab access and basic supplies are hard to come by. Boston Public Schools - particularly those in Roxbury and East Boston, where Mbadika serves predominantly Black and Hispanic students - have been disproportionately affected by this turn of events. With racial disparities in education now further amplified by the pandemic, we’ve teamed up with Mbadika to support these students.