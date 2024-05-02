Natural Performance Fiber
Sourced from some of the world’s leading mills in northern Italy, virgin Merino is created from a mélange of the finest brushed sheep’s wool. The resulting fabric insulates in the cold, while breathing in warmer climates, making for an incredibly versatile cap.
Astronaut Pin
Featuring a special-edition enamel pin, the Astronaut Cap celebrates your everyday missions and symbolizes the Ministry of Supply commitment to out of this world comfort.
Premium Touches
Varsity’s signature nylon strap (inspired by the NATO watch strap) uses stainless steel rings for secure adjustment and a personalized fit. The cap itself is lined with viscose, a luxuriously soft bio-based fiber.
Versatile Colorways
Versatile, sophisticated tones slot seamlessly into your workleisure wardrobe, for a sharp look in any situation.
Varsity x Ministry of Supply° Astronaut Cap
Based out of Oslo, Norway, the team at Varsity Headwear has crafted some of the world’s finest caps. We’ve partnered together on a limited-edition piece that combines our signature love of space travel with high-performing Merino wool, for a sharp accessory you’ll reach for every day of the week.
Limited inventory available - secure yours while supplies last.
Ships May 8th
- Special edition enamel astronaut pin (removable)
- Soft viscose blend cap liner
- Durable nylon strap with stainless steel adjustment rings
- Rugged 6 panel design
- Moisture wicking/breathable
- Upper: 100% Merino Wool from Vitale Barberis Canonico, Italy
- Liner: 47% Polyester, 30% Viscose, 23% Cotton
- Strap: 100% Nylon
- CO2 Emissions: 5.8 CO²/kg
- Made in Vietnam
- Adjustable unisex fit; your normal size is recommended
- See size guide for more details
- help prevent stains and odors; air out after use in inclement weather.
- Do not machine wash; dirt and stains can typically be removed with a damp cloth. For tougher stains, we recommend taking your cap to a professional cleaner. Additional guidance can be found in the Varsity care guides.
