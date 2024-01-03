The canvas bag is easily detached from the frame, cinched closed and carried with its heavy duty shoulder strap on laundry days
A secure maple/plywood lid masks odor, and provides an optional surface for room organization
A Perfect Partnership

We engineer all of our products to be long-lasting and machine washable (even the suits). So we partnered with our friends at Steele Canvas to make a laundry bin that perfectly complements the workleisure ethos.

Engineered for You

Our limited edition laundry bin is sized to comfortable house a 25-piece capsule wardrobe, with a sharp, modern aesthetic that will slot seamlessly into any room of the house.

Buy for Life

Ultra-durable, machine washable canvas and a galvanized steel frame combine for a hardworking piece that - just like our products - will last you a lifetime.

Steele Canvas x Ministry of Supply Laundry Bin

$ 178

Our limited edition collaboration with Massachusetts-based Steele Canvas was born from shared passions for lifelong durability, effortless easy care and a timeless aesthetic. A rugged cotton canvas body, convenient wheeled design and ergonomic shoulder strap make for hassle-free laundry trips, while a galvanized steel frame and natural wooden lid offer a modern aesthetic that perfectly complements your machine washable workleisure wardrobe.

Only 50 units available.

This item is currently out of stock.

  • Limited edition - only 50 units available
  • Exclusive colorway features Ministry of Supply patch and embroidered astronaut on shoulder strap
  • Durable, machine washable canvas bag can be removed from frame, cinched closed and used as a laundry bag with shoulder strap
  • Secure maple/plywood lid
  • 10 oz natural cotton canvas + galvanized steel frame
  • 2” thermoplastic rubber wheels
  • Dimensions: 18" x 12" x 35.5"
  • Made by Steele Canvas in Massachusetts

Remove bag from frame and machine wash cold, tumble dry low

