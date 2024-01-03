A Perfect Partnership
We engineer all of our products to be long-lasting and machine washable (even the suits). So we partnered with our friends at Steele Canvas to make a laundry bin that perfectly complements the workleisure ethos.
Engineered for You
Our limited edition laundry bin is sized to comfortable house a 25-piece capsule wardrobe, with a sharp, modern aesthetic that will slot seamlessly into any room of the house.
Buy for Life
Ultra-durable, machine washable canvas and a galvanized steel frame combine for a hardworking piece that - just like our products - will last you a lifetime.
Steele Canvas x Ministry of Supply Laundry Bin
Our limited edition collaboration with Massachusetts-based Steele Canvas was born from shared passions for lifelong durability, effortless easy care and a timeless aesthetic. A rugged cotton canvas body, convenient wheeled design and ergonomic shoulder strap make for hassle-free laundry trips, while a galvanized steel frame and natural wooden lid offer a modern aesthetic that perfectly complements your machine washable workleisure wardrobe.
Only 50 units available.
This item is currently out of stock.
- Limited edition - only 50 units available
- Exclusive colorway features Ministry of Supply patch and embroidered astronaut on shoulder strap
- Durable, machine washable canvas bag can be removed from frame, cinched closed and used as a laundry bag with shoulder strap
- Secure maple/plywood lid
- 10 oz natural cotton canvas + galvanized steel frame
- 2” thermoplastic rubber wheels
- Dimensions: 18" x 12" x 35.5"
- Made by Steele Canvas in Massachusetts
Remove bag from frame and machine wash cold, tumble dry low
