Science of Sustainability
1. Certify:
Climate Neutral
Since 2019, we've offset all of our carbon emissions and have been certified Climate Neutral. However, measurement and offsetting won't get us to zero alone—to reach our targets we also have to dramatically reduce our emissions. This past year we've made big strides through innovation and optimization of our supply chain, materials, and manufacturing.
2. Innovate:
Recycled Materials
As a producer of apparel there's an opportunity to take advantage of plastic recycling to reduce our global footprint. Recycled fabrics paired with renewable solar-powered fabric milling allows us to reduce a garment's carbon emissions by over 50%. Remaining emissions that we haven't been able to eliminate are offset—so every product can achieve carbon-neutrality.
3. Invent:
Bio-Based Materials
A bio-based material is made from substances derived from living organisms such as plants, trees or animal products. We use several types of bio-based materials when creating our garments, including Merino wool and coffee beans, as well as new semi-natural/ semi-synthetic versions of materials like viscose and polyester. Learn more below.
4. Eliminate:
PFAS/PFOA Water Repellents
Most water repellent garments in the industry use PFC/PFAS (Perflourinated Carboxylic Acid) Durable Water Repellant. However, there is growing research that indicates PFCs can affect our endocrine / hormonal system. Since 2022 we've eliminated PFAS water repellents from our production completely. Learn more about how we did it.
5. Test:
Durability
In many ways, the workweek is the ultimate test of your wardrobe. Hybrid work, active commutes and business travel involve a lot of movement, sweat, wrinkles and (inevitably) wear and tear, with no time for pit stops in between. We use a variety of standards to evaluate our fabrics and garments to ensure their durability and performance, such as ASTM (American Society for Testing and Materials), AATCC (American Association of Textile Chemists and Colorists) and ISO (International Organization for Standardization).
6. Select:
Ethical, Certified Factories
We believe in the melding of Invention & Convention, combining the time-honored crafts of knitting and sewing with new techniques to unlock products that weren’t possible before and with greater precision. It’s about the way make things.
Ministry of Supply’s advanced craftsmanship is rooted in our manufacturing partners who take pride in their skilled team, advanced machinery and technical know-how. Here are a few ways they bring this to life.
7. Resell:
Infinity Marketplace
Ministry of Supply is dedicated to pieces that look and make you feel good for a lifetime. Infinity is our sustainability initiative to give time-tested pieces a new lease on life.
Shop: The items in this collection are still looking for their next chapter - and have a home in your budget and closet.
List: List on Infinity Resale, and get 100% Ministry of Supply store credit for every item you sell.
Check out Infinity Resale today.
Ask:
Sustainability FAQ
Have questions? Here are answers to our most frequently asked questions our materials usage and manufacturing practices. For questions please reach out to q@ministry of supply.