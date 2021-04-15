Recycled Materials

As a producer of apparel there's an opportunity to take advantage of plastic recycling to reduce our global footprint. Recycled fabrics paired with renewable solar-powered fabric milling allows us to reduce a garment's carbon emissions by over 50%. Remaining emissions that we haven't been able to eliminate are offset—so every product can achieve carbon-neutrality.

10%

GLOBAL GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS

Stem from apparel & footwear production

52%

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Carbon emissions of performance fabric come mostly from petroleum drilling and refining

We believe that through innovative fabrics, there's a better way.