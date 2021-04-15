Men's Aero Zero Dress Shirt - White - Image 1

Recycled Materials

Clouds

As a producer of apparel there's an opportunity to take advantage of plastic recycling to reduce our global footprint. Recycled fabrics paired with renewable solar-powered fabric milling allows us to reduce a garment's carbon emissions by over 50%. Remaining emissions that we haven't been able to eliminate are offset—so every product can achieve carbon-neutrality.

10%

GLOBAL GREENHOUSE GAS EMISSIONS

Stem from apparel & footwear production

52%

CARBON FOOTPRINT

Carbon emissions of performance fabric come mostly from petroleum drilling and refining

We believe that through innovative fabrics, there's a better way.

Our Recycling Process

Less Waste. Zero Net-Emissions.

Recycled Materials
Solar Powered Mills
Energy-Efficient Production
CO2 Emissions Saved
2020 vs 2019 Recycled Content Increase

Accelerating Progress

Real change occurs at scale—that's why when it comes to making garments out of recycled content, we focus on our highest-volume products.

31

STYLES

Made with majority-recycled content

43%

AVERAGE RECYCLED CONTENT

Global Recycling Standard certified content across our product line (including our 100% recycled Aero Zero°)

1,127,908

POST-CONSUMER WATER BOTTLES

Diverted from landfills in the past year

21

TONNES OF CO2

Worth of emissions saved—2.1 trips around the Earth in a car

Shop Recycled

Products featuring more that 40% recycled content

women's white aero zero dress shirt front
Women's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt White
$ 128
Select a color
women's light blue aero zero boyfriend shirt shot of front
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Light Blue
$ 128
Select a color
men's black apollo dress shirt front
Men's Apollo Shirt Black (Recycled)
$ 128
Select a color
Women's Grey Heather Recycled Composite Merino Tank Front View
Women's Composite Merino Tank Grey Heather
$ 48
Select a color
Sale
Women's Light Blue Juno Recycled Tailored Dress Shirt Front
Women's Previous Generation Juno Recycled Tailored Shirt Light Blue
$ 89
was $128
Select a color
men's black newton active short front
Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
$ 98
Select a color
women's chambray blue composite merino active tank flat shot of front
Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Chambray Blue
$ 48
Select a color
men's navy kinetic light layer flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Light Layer Jacket Navy
$ 298
Select a color
men's granite heather full zip hoodie flat shot of front hood up
Men's Hybrid Full Zip Hoodie Granite Heather
$ 178
Select a color
New
coral tip multistripe atlas crew sock
Atlas Crew Sock Coral Tip Multistripe
$ 15
Select a color
New
men's stone blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Stone Blue
$ 58
Select a color
Mens Storm Blue Recycled Composite Merino Long Sleeve - Front View
Men's Composite Merino Henley Storm Blue
$ 98
Select a color
Womens Black Juno Patch Pocket Blouse - Front
Women's Juno Patch Pocket Blouse Black
$ 128
Select a color
New
men's deep sky blue oxford apollo polo front
Men's Apollo Polo Deep Sky Blue Oxford (Brushed)
$ 88
Select a color
men's storm blue composite dress shirt front
Men's Composite Merino Shirt Storm Blue
$ 128
Select a color
men's pale grey heather composite merino tee front
Men's Composite Merino Tee Pale Grey Heather
$ 58
Select a color
women's navy apollo tailored dress shirt shot of front
Women's Apollo Shirt Navy (Recycled)
$ 128
Select a color
men's indigo jaspe grid aero button down flat shot of front
Men's Aero Button-Down Indigo Jaspe Grid
$ 128
Select a color
men's grey heather stripe hybrid button down flat shot of front
Men's Hybrid Button-Down Grey Heather Stripe
$ 128
Select a color