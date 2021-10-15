charcoal/light grey atlas ankle socks flat shot of pair
Coffee-Powered Performance

Atlas is built with coffee-infused fabric that neutralizes odor and dries twice as fast as cotton.

Built to Move

Advanced heat- and pressure-mapping have resulted in durable padding that won’t overheat in heavy activity.

Atlas Ankle Sock

$ 15

A brand new silhouette designed for everyday comfort, Atlas combines body-mapped cushioning with odor-absorbing coffee-infused yarn for advanced performance at home and on the go.

Color: Charcoal/Light Grey

Coffee infused for advanced odor management
Pressure-mapped padding limits stress points and improves durability
Hydrophobic fibers wick away moisture to keep feet dry
Ventilated footbed enhances breathability
Reinforced cuff tab for extra cushioning
40% Coffee-infused Recycled Polyester, 40% Cotton, 20% Elastane
Made by Kaofeng in Taichung, Taiwan

Sized to accommodate M’s shoe sizes 4-13 & W’s shoe sizes 5.5-11.5
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

Save 15% when you buy any 3 pairs of socks with code SOCK15 at checkout.

Bundle discounts cannot be combined with any other promotional offers or discounts, including rewards. See Bundles FAQ page for questions.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Outstanding performance with a sharp everyday look

Reviews

