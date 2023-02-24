  • explore
Capsule Wardrobe Guide

Simple mornings start with fewer decisions. People spend the majority of their life wearing just 20% of their clothing, with the other 80% crowding not only your closet, but your mind.

Our capsule wardrobes are engineered to tackle this issue, with versatile, easy care pieces that slot seamlessly into any outfit, reducing excess decision making and giving you more time to get things done.

Tops

Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Denim Blue End on End
$ 138
Women's Aero Zero° Band Collar Tunic Chambray Blue
$ 128
Women's Apollo Polo White [Apollo X Limited Edition]
$ 98
Women's Swift Sheath Tank Navy
$ 98
Bottoms

Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 148
Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant Calcite Heather
$ 188
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant Navy Pinstripe
$ 148
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 148
Women's Pace Poplin Cropped Chino Buff
$ 148
Capsule Third Layers

Women's Fusion Chore Coat Charcoal Heather
$ 298
Women's Velocity Oversized Blazer Dark Navy
$ 378
Women's Fusion Double-Knit Tunic Black
$ 128
Women's 3D Print-Knit Slouchy Sweater Light Grey
$ 288
Women's Atlas Cardigan Oatmeal Heather
$ 178
Basics

Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Women’s Luxe Touch Mock Neck Tank Navy
$ 48
Women's Composite Merino V-Neck Tee Navy
$ 68
Women's Swift Sheath Dress Navy
$ 198
Active

Women's Composite Merino Active Tank Lunar Blue
$ 58
Women's Joule Tank Black
$ 58
Women's Joule Active Legging Charcoal Heather
$ 98
Atlas Ankle Sock Charcoal/Light Grey
$ 15
Fusion Terry For All Hoodie Lunar Blue
$ 104
was $158
Our Top 5 Capsule Wardrobe Tips:

1. Multi-Purpose Pieces
1. Multi-Purpose Pieces

Bridge use-case gaps with wear-anywhere staples and eliminate single-use items.

2. Mix & Match Tonal Colors
2. Mix & Match Tonal Colors

Tonal pieces slot seamlessly into every outfit.

3. Adaptable Layering

Versatile layers span temperature fluctuations across days and seasons (and expand your number of outfits).

4. Pass the “One Load” Test

Easy-care clothing makes for hassle-free laundry sessions, saving you time and money.

5. Simplify the Sock/Underwear Drawer

When the everyday essentials perform like activewear, all situations are covered.

