  • Men's Capsule Wardrobe Guide
Capsule Wardrobe Guide

Simple mornings start with fewer decisions. People spend the majority of their life wearing just 20% of their clothing, with the other 80% crowding not only your closet, but your mind.

Our capsule wardrobes are engineered to tackle this issue, with versatile, easy care pieces that slot seamlessly into any outfit, reducing excess decision making and giving you more time to get things done.

Tops

Men's Apollo Dress Shirt Bright Navy Oxford (Brushed)
Men's Aero Zero° Carbon Neutral Dress Shirt White
Men's Apollo Raglan Sport Shirt Grey White Heather
Men's Apollo Polo Grey Blue Oxford (Brushed)
Men's Apollo Short Sleeve Sport Shirt Navy
Bottoms

Men's Kinetic Pant Olive
Men's Velocity Dress Pant Dark Navy
Men's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Pant Black Heather
Men's Kinetic Pull-On Short Slate Grey
Third Layers

Men's Kinetic Blazer Shadow Blue Heather
Men's Velocity Suit Jacket Black
Men's Fusion Double Knit 1/4 Zip Charcoal Heather
Men's Kinetic Bomber Jacket Shadow Blue Heather
Basics

Men's Atlas High Crew Tee White
Atlas Crew Sock Rugby Stripe
Men's Composite Merino Boxer Brief Deep Indigo
Men's Composite Merino Long Sleeve Tee Atlantic Blue
Active

Men's Composite Merino Active Tee Pale Grey Heather
Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
Men's Kinetic Jogger Navy
Atlas Ankle Sock Charcoal/Light Grey
Fusion Terry For All Hoodie Lunar Blue
Our Top 5 Capsule Wardrobe Tips:

1. Multi-Purpose Pieces
1. Multi-Purpose Pieces

Bridge use-case gaps with wear-anywhere staples and eliminate single-use items.

2. Mix & Match Tonal Colors
2. Mix & Match Tonal Colors

Tonal pieces slot seamlessly into every outfit.

3. Adaptable Layering

Versatile layers span temperature fluctuations across days and seasons (and expand your number of outfits).

4. Pass the “One Load” Test

Easy-care clothing makes for hassle-free laundry sessions, saving you time and money.

5. Simplify the Sock/Underwear Drawer

When the everyday essentials perform like activewear, all situations are covered.

