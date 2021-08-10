With 51% lower carbon emissions than conventionally grown cotton, Aero Zero° is the world's first 100% recycled shirting.

Aero Zero° Women's Aero Zero° Band Collar Tunic 100% Carbon Neutral 100% Recycled Dry Microclimate Machine Washable A versatile easy-fit popover tunic built with soft, lofted yarn made of 100% recycled material. View product New Women's Aero Zero° Band Collar Tunic White $ 128