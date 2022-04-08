Women's Camel Fusion Overshirt Front View
women's camel fusion overshirt unbuttoned model facing forward with hand in pocket
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small
Women's Camel Fusion Overshirt Back View
Womens Camel Fusion Overshirt and Light Grey Composite Merino Tee and Black Swift Drape Pant - On Model
Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Wood Derived Fiber

Fusion uses a sustainably sourced, wood-derived Viscose blend for softness, durability and resilience. The brushed interior enhances next-to-skin comfort.

women's fusion overshirt wrinkle free

Naturally Wrinkle Free

Fusion is optimized to resist wrinkles without ironing, for dryer to drawer convenience.

Women's Previous Generation Fusion Overshirt

$ 134
was $158

Meet the evolution of flannel. Fusion employs plush stretch fabric with a soft-brushed interior for broken-in comfort right out of the box.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Color: Camel

Select a color

Meet the evolution of flannel. Fusion employs plush stretch fabric with a soft-brushed interior for broken-in comfort right out of the box.
Previous Generation items are final sale.

Soft-spun bio-based yarn
Resilient stretch
Built-in collar stays
Satin trim inside collar and cuffs
50% Polyester, 35% Viscose, 12% Acrylic, 3% Polyurethane
Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)

Designed to layer over a t-shirt or blouse

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted. Previous Generation items are final sale.

Women's Grey Heather Recycled Composite Merino Tank Front View
Women's Previous Generation Composite Merino Tank Grey Heather (Recycled)
$ 39

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.77778
9 reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

Women's Soft Granite Velocity Pant front
Women's Velocity Pant Soft Granite
$ 178
Select a color
Women's Black Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee Black
$ 58
Select a color
Women's Navy Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 328
Select a color