Long Lasting Comfort
A blend of sustainably-sourced Viscose derived from wood pulp unlocks next-level stretch, softness and breathability, with the durability to last a lifetime.
An Essential Layer
Fusion blends the comfort of your favorite jacket with the sharp styling of a blazer, for a layer that shines indoors or outdoors, for work or play.
Women's Fusion Chore Coat
The modern evolution of a classic workwear silhouette, built with enhanced softness, stretch and durability for wear-anywhere comfort indoors or out in the world.
Color: Charcoal Heather
Soft-spun bio-based yarns
Durable stretch knit
Breathable + moisture wicking
Built-in collar stays
2 inset patch pockets
77% Polyester, 18% Viscose, 5% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)
Fits true to size for easy layering
We recommend your normal size in outerwear
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; remove promptly
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
