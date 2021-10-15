women's charcoal heather fusion chore coat flat shot of front
Plant-based Viscose absorbs moisture and "exhales" humidity away from the body.
Ashley is 5'9 wearing size 0
Long Lasting Comfort

A blend of sustainably-sourced Viscose derived from wood pulp unlocks next-level stretch, softness and breathability, with the durability to last a lifetime.

An Essential Layer

Fusion blends the comfort of your favorite jacket with the sharp styling of a blazer, for a layer that shines indoors or outdoors, for work or play.

Women's Fusion Chore Coat

$ 288

The modern evolution of a classic workwear silhouette, built with enhanced softness, stretch and durability for wear-anywhere comfort indoors or out in the world.

Color: Charcoal Heather

The modern evolution of a classic workwear silhouette, built with enhanced softness, stretch and durability for wear-anywhere comfort indoors or out in the world.

Soft-spun bio-based yarns
Durable stretch knit
Breathable + moisture wicking
Built-in collar stays
2 inset patch pockets
77% Polyester, 18% Viscose, 5% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)

Fits true to size for easy layering
We recommend your normal size in outerwear

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; remove promptly
Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Black
$ 148

