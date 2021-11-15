women's black composite merino mock neck flat shot of front
The Ideal Mid-Layer

The lightweight softness & warmth of Composite’s Merino wool blend is perfect for layering under your favorite jacket, sweater, or blazer.

Women's Composite Merino Mock Neck

$ 88

An elevated everyday staple crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for resilient stretch and long-lasting performance.

Color: Black

An elevated everyday staple crafted with ultra-soft washable Merino wool for resilient stretch and long-lasting performance.

  • Soft-spun washable wool
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor control
  • Reinforced with recycled Polyester for durability and shape retention
  • 82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

See size guide for more details

  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Standard Checkout including M° Rewards Points Redemption
  • Express Payment: Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Amazon, ShopPay
  • Financing: Sezzle, ShopPay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

$ 148
$ 148
$ 188

