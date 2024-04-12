Taylor is 5'5" wearing size Small
Subtle ventilation is opaque but allows airflow
Structured rib knit collar and hem details
Labs Atlas Polo Sweater: Lightweight Layering, Perfected

Problem: There’s nothing cozier than a good sweater, but most are too warm to be anything but single-season pieces - and fine cotton-cashmere blends pill and bag out even with meticulous care.
Our Solution: Atlas Air blends the lightweight warmth and softness of cotton-cashmere with targeted ventilation and effortless easy care - the result is a collection of cross-season staples that will carry you through the workweek without breaking a sweat.

Heat + Odor Control

Targeted ventilation balances breathability and warmth to keep you at the ideal temperature no matter the season, while hygroscopic viscose yarns naturally mitigate sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

Easy Care Optimized

Innovative fabric doesn’t require dry cleaning or hand washing - Atlas Air pieces are machine washable and pilling/abrasion resistant, making them a natural choice over high-maintenance cashmere.

  • Performance Tests:
    • Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
    • Abrasion (ASTM D4966): Passed
    • Shrinkage (AATCC 150): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 5.5 kgCO2e
  • 72% Bio-Based Content
  • 50-66% lighter than our Winter 2024 Atlas sweaters

Women's Labs Atlas Polo Sweater

$ 148

A radical new knit structure allows coverage and stealth, all-over ventilation. A luxuriously soft, machine washable viscose blend shines as a standalone piece or lightweight layer, cross-season comfort.

Built For: Cross-season layering, stuffy offices, active commutes, travel

Estimated to ship mid May

  • Fine-gauge wood-based viscose blend is 50-66% lighter than our Fall/Winter sweaters
  • Stealth ventilation structure allows airflow and coverage
  • Structured Rib-knit collar
  • Computerized knit with linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Pill/abrasion resistant
  • Rib hems and cuffs
  • Resilient stretch
  • Moisture wicking
  • Natural odor resistance
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Knit Up in DongGuan, CN
  • Relaxed fit; your normal size is recommended
  • Machine wash cold, lay flat to dry recommended; tumble dry low as needed
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
  • Hanging and high-heat dryer use may result in garment deformation/shrinkage

Women's Atlas Air Sweater Tank Pearl
$ 118
Women's Atlas Air Button-Front Cardigan Bone
$ 148

