Gabby is 5’9 wearing size 0
Hidden zip compartments in the side and rear pockets offer additional secure storage
features proof point kinetic twill stretch fabric

Resilient Stretch

Innovative Primeflex twill unlocks 4x the elasticity of traditional stretch jeans, with the bounce-back to avoid end-of-day sag.

Built to Last

Built to Last

Engineered and lab tested to resist fading, pilling, abrasion and blowouts, for a like-new look over countless washes and wears.

Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Easy Care

Kinetic is built to be machine washable and naturally wrinkle resistant, for true dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Women's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Straight Leg Pant

$ 148

Kinetic captures the timeless look of denim and upgrades everything else, built with durable fabric, fade-free color and 4x the stretch in a striking modern silhouette.

Built For: Travel, work from wherever, weekend lounging, daily commutes

Kinetic captures the timeless look of denim and upgrades everything else, built with durable fabric, fade-free color and 4x the stretch in a striking modern silhouette.

Built For: Travel, work from wherever, weekend lounging, daily commutes

  • Resilient stretch twill
  • Breathable and moisture wicking
  • Built to resist abrasion, pilling and snagging
  • Colorfast dyeing lasts wash after wash
  • Discreet stretch waistband with drawcord
  • 2 front slash pockets; hidden zip compartment within left front pocket
  • 2 rear pockets; hidden zip compartment within right rear pocket
  • Note: not DWR treated
  • 50% Primeflex™ Polyester, 50% Polyester (17% corn based)
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Cropped fit is true to size
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Reviews

Filter by:

Explore Kinetic

Final Sale
Women's Navy Kinetic Blazer Front View
Women's Kinetic Blazer Navy
$ 149
was $328
Select a color
Final Sale
Women's Black Kinetic Sheath Dress Front View
Women's Kinetic Sheath Dress Black
$ 119
was $175
Select a color
Front of Slate Grey Kinetic Pull On Pant
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 128
Select a color