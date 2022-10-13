Resilient Stretch
Innovative Primeflex twill unlocks 4x the elasticity of traditional stretch jeans, with the bounce-back to avoid end-of-day sag.
Built to Last
Engineered and lab tested to resist fading, pilling, abrasion and blowouts, for a like-new look over countless washes and wears.
Easy Care
Kinetic is built to be machine washable and naturally wrinkle resistant, for true dryer-to-drawer convenience.
Women's Kinetic Twill 5-Pocket Straight Leg Pant
Kinetic captures the timeless look of denim and upgrades everything else, built with durable fabric, fade-free color and 4x the stretch in a striking modern silhouette.
Built For: Travel, work from wherever, weekend lounging, daily commutes
- Resilient stretch twill
- Breathable and moisture wicking
- Built to resist abrasion, pilling and snagging
- Colorfast dyeing lasts wash after wash
- Discreet stretch waistband with drawcord
- 2 front slash pockets; hidden zip compartment within left front pocket
- 2 rear pockets; hidden zip compartment within right rear pocket
- Note: not DWR treated
- 50% Primeflex™ Polyester, 50% Polyester (17% corn based)
- Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
- Cropped fit is true to size
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
