Gabby is 5’9 wearing size Small
Seamless pointelle underarm ventilation increases airflow to avoid overheating
Ribbed neck hem + cuff detailing unlocks a striking (and long-lasting) aesthetic
Gray Yarn Next to Wood / plant / leaves

Bio-Based Comfort

An innovative blend of wood-derived viscose and highly elastic PBT yarn unlocks a spongy soft piece that feels like wearing a hug.

super zoom in atlas waffle roll neck sweater mens

Heat + Odor Control

Hygroscopic yarns manage heat and humidity throughout the day, while naturally mitigating sweat and odor for a fresh feeling wear after wear.

Fabric in a Beaker

Zero Waste

A computerized knit with subtle linked seaming produces garments of immense comfort without wasting excess fabric.

Women's Atlas Turtleneck

$ 148

Sitting at the intersection of t-shirt and sweater, our elevated turtlenecks blend cashmere-soft viscose and targeted ventilation for an effortless balance of lightweight warmth and breathability that’s ideal for cross-season layering - all while maintaining next-level durability and ease of care.

Built For: Easy layering, stuffy offices, work from wherever

  • Wood-based Viscose yarns
  • Breathable and anti-odor
  • Computerized knit with ribbed accent detailing, and linked seaming for zero fabric waste
  • Pointelle underarm knit for increased airflow
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 72% Viscose, 28% PBT Polyester
  • Made by Lever Style Limited (Dongguan, CN)
  • Body-skimming fit with immense stretch for easy layering; your normal size is recommended
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; cool iron if needed

