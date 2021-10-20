men's azurite heather velocity dress pant flat shot of front
Scientifically Soft

An ultra-soft hand with a classic look and feel. The surface of each fiber has been smoothed to prevent scratchiness and pilling over frequent wash cycles.

Machine Washable

Dry cleaning is expensive, often inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be machine-washable.

Men's Velocity Dress Pant

$ 188

Velocity's pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.

Color: Azurite Heather

Velocity's pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.

4-way stretch woven
Wrinkle resistant
Natural odor control
2 front slash pockets
Stacked third pocket on wearer’s left for additional storage
2 buttoned rear welt pockets
Stacked rear welt pocket fits keys or a small wallet
61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)

Runs slim; size up or choose Standard for more traditional fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original wrinkle-resistant drape. Cool iron if needed.

