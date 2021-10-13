men's navy kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Radical Stretch

Warp-knit fabric blends traditional woven structure with spring-like fibers that offer omnidirectional stretch without wearing out or breaking down.

Comfort Waistband

The waistline naturally expands 5-10% when seated, so we built Kinetic's elastic waistband + hidden drawcord for belt-free comfort and easy wear all day long.

With its sharp, modern sneaker cut, Kinetic Tapered effortlessly dresses up or down, while warp-knit fabric provides radical stretch that always bounces back.

  • Comfort waistband w/hidden drawcord
  • Front slash hand pockets
  • Rear zippered pocket on wearer's right side
  • Resilient stretch
  • Breathable + moisture wicking
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% sugar-cane derived)
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises (Jakarta, ID)
  • Zack is 6'1 wearing size 32 Regular
  • Fits through the hips similar to the Standard cut in our Previous Generation Kinetic Pant; tapered through the leg closer to Slim cut
  • Comes in 2 graded lengths (3" difference between Tall and Regular)
  • See Size Guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

