men's navy kinetic blazer front
model wearing men's navy kinetic blazer and storm blue composite merino active tee and indigo chroma denim facing forward with thumbs in pockets
Jeff is 6'0", wearing size Medium
Men's Navy Kinetic Blazer Back View
design sketch of men's kinetic suit jacket
Men's Navy Kinetic Blazer over Men's White Aero Zero Shirt with Storm Blue Momentum Chino on model facing forward
Men's Navy Kinetic Blazer over Men's White Aero Zero Shirt with Storm Blue Momentum Chino on model sitting in chair
Fabric Being Stretched in Four Directions

4-Way Stretch

Warp-knit Japanese Primeflex® polyester has the feel and structure of a woven, but bends and stretches like a knit.

Close-up of Navy Fabric Rolls

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals.

Men's Kinetic Blazer

$ 328

Kinetic's warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.
Previous Generation colors are final sale.

Color: Navy

Select a color

Previous Generation - Final Sale

Select a color

Kinetic's warp-knit fabric offers radical stretch for uninhibited motion, with a sharp look built to last through countless washes and wears.
Previous Generation colors are final sale.

Durable Water Repellant coating
Warp-knit fabric
4-way stretch
Unlined for mobility
100% Primeflex® Warp-knit Japanese Polyester (15% corn based)
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN)

Fits true to size

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Kinetic uses your own body heat to release and relax wrinkles within fifteen minutes, all without the use of harmful chemicals

Returns & Payments

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Save $50 w/Kinetic Tapered Pant - code KINETIC50

men's black kinetic tapered pant flat shot of front
Men's Kinetic Tapered Pant Black
$ 148

Reviews

Product rating score of 4.80992
242 reviews

Filter by:

How We Style It

Sale
Men's Indigo Heather Kinetic Pants Front
Men's Previous Generation Kinetic Pant Indigo Heather
$ 114
was $148
Select a color
New
men's dark grey chroma denim flat shot of front
Men's Chroma Denim Pant Dark Grey
$ 148
Select a color
men's black atlas v neck tee front
Men's Atlas Tee Black (V-Neck)
$ 48
Select a color