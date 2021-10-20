men's stone blue composite merino active tee flat shot of front
A soft blend of washable Merino wool helps to naturally control odor and moisture.

Gray Yarn Next to a Plastic Bottle

Recycled polyester reduces CO2 emissions by 52% compared to virgin materials, and diverts plastic waste from landfills.

Men's Composite Merino Active Tee

$ 58

Durable but feather-light fabric and natural odor control, for form and function light-years beyond your common workout gear.

Color: Stone Blue

Updated with enhanced softness and stretch
Natural odor control
Ergonomic raglan construction
Reinforced stitching
Moisture wicking
82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino Wool, 4% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin in Taiwan

Size up for a looser fit due to slight Merino shrinkage

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Men's Newton Active Shorts Black
$ 98

