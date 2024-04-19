Vincent is 6'0 wearing size Medium
Atlas High Crew Tee: A Sweat-Free Everyday Staple

Problem: Cotton tees are a timeless staple, but they’re prone to wrinkling and easy to sweat through when the day gets tough.

Our Solution: Atlas’ unique dual-layer design pairs a matte cotton exterior with a silky-soft plated nylon interior which cools while wicking sweat from the body. The result is a work-friendly base layer that helps you keep your cool in any situation.

Targeted Ventilation

Digitally designed underarm ventilation seamlessly enhances breathability without compromising structural integrity (or wasting excess fabric).

Easy Care

Nylon plating resists wrinkles and shrinkage far better than pure cotton, for superior shape retention and a fresh aesthetic wash after wash, wear after wear.

Stats for Nerds

  • Performance Tests:
    • Breathability (ASTM D737): Passed
    • Wrinkle Resistance (AATCC 128): Passed
    • Quick Dry (AATCC 197): Passed
  • Carbon Footprint: 9.8 kgCO2e

Men's Atlas High Crew Tee

$ 29
was $58

The performance and breathability of athletic tees, blended with ultra-soft cotton and an elevated neckline for all-day comfort.

  • Seamless targeted underarm ventilation for enhanced breathability (2023 tee no longer features targeted back ventilation)
  • Moisture wicking
  • Dynamic Degree Logo on bottom hem appears under UV light
  • 55% Nylon, 45% Cotton
  • Made by Towinall (Jinhua City, CN)
  • Runs true to size; your normal t-shirt size is recommended
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Men's Atlas Tee White (V-Neck)
$ 58
Men's Atlas Full-Zip Black Heather
$ 228
Men's Atlas Air Turtleneck Grey Heather
$ 74
Men's Atlas Waffle Roll Neck Sweater Grey Heather
$ 89

