Shipping & Returns

Returns & Exchanges

We are committed to providing you with the absolute best products, from how they fit to how they perform every day. That is why we’ve partnered with Happy Returns to offer free returns and exchanges on any order within 100 days of purchase (excluding Previous Generation, Capsule Sale, Gift Cards and As-Is items).

What's new?

Beginning July 15, 2021: Earn $15 in bonus site credit when you exchange items for an e-gift card.

Beginning November 1, 2021: Orders placed after November 1st are eligible for return through January 31st of the following year for extended holiday returns.

How do I start a return or exchange?

Using your order number and shipping zip code, you can begin a return or exchange using our Online Returns Center here. Choose between a refund, exchange for a different size of the same item, or an exchange for store credit – as well as how you’d like to return your items:

In person at one of our store locations

In person at a Happy Returns Bar Location

By Mail (with free shipping via Happy Returns or FedEx)

Which items are eligible for return?

While most of our items are eligible for return, some items are Final Sale and are clearly marked on their specific product pages. Final Sale items include Previous Generation, Capsule Sale, Gift Cards and As-Is items, all of which are not eligible for return or exchange.

Items eligible for a full refund must meet the following conditions:

are in brand new, unworn condition, with original hangtags attached (items missing the original hangtag will not be refunded)

do not have visible markings including (but not limited to) tears, pilling, sweat stains, makeup stains

have not been altered, washed or damaged

What is your return and exchange policy?

We offer free returns on domestic orders within 30 days of purchase and free exchanges for store credit within the first 100 days after purchase. Store credit is redeemable online at ministryofsupply.com or in-store.

We offer returns within 30 days for international orders, and exchanges within the first 100 days. We charge a $25 international return fee, which is deducted from your refund. There is no return fee for exchanges or site credit. International customers are responsible for any duties/fees that may apply from return or exchange shipping.

When can I expect my refund for my return?

In-person returns at a Happy Returns location or at one of our stores will process the refund immediately and is the fastest option for returning your item. Refunds for store credit, including exchanges for e-Gift Cards, will also be available instantly once your return is processed.

For U.S. Returns by Mail: Items mailed back via Happy Returns/FedEx are typically processed and refunded within 8-10 business days, but refund times may vary. Once your return is complete and refunded, you will receive an email confirmation.

For International Returns by Mail: For international returns, please send your return tracking information to us at q@ministryofsupply.com along with the order number(s) and item(s) you are returning. Once received at our warehouse, we will process your refund and send you a confirmation email.

All refunds will be issued back to your original payment method, wherever possible. In the unlikely event that your authorization period has ended, we will issue a PayPal credit. Orders paid by cash can be returned in-store to receive cash, otherwise, store credit will be issued.

Any outbound shipping fees paid are non-refundable. Return shipping for US-based customers is free.

How do I return or exchange a Gift?

Gift returns and exchanges may also be processed using our Online Returns Center here by selecting the “Receive a gift?” option. You will need the original order number (located on the gift receipt or packing slip). Please email q@ministryofsupply.com if you need assistance locating the original order information.

What if I receive a damaged or incorrect item in my order?

If your order arrives containing a damaged or incorrect item, please email our support team at q@ministryofsupply.com with your order details, packing slip and a photo of the issue – we’ll do everything we can to make it right.