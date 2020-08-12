How Hybrid Seersucker Works
As the weather warms up here in the Northern Hemisphere, we’re looking for ways to stay cool. We’re fans of inventions new and old, and in many cases blending them together, which led to our Hybrid Seersucker Slim Short Sleeve featuring a unique seersucker fabric.
When it comes to shirting and suiting, seersucker fabric is popular in India as a means of staying cool in the heat and humidity. In fact, its name originates from the Hindi words for sheer and shakar, which mean “milk and sugar” - a nod to the juxtaposed smooth and rough surfaces of the fabric.
Seersucker fabric is made by applying uneven tension during the weaving process of yarns going down the length (or warp) of the fabric. Different colored yarns were used to signify the high and low-tension yarns, resulting in its signature striped aesthetic and rippled texture.
In our our post about ventilation, we discussed that some fabrics can create a hot and humid micro-climate between our skin and the fabric surface.
When a fabric is flat, it lies closer to the skin. This smaller air gap means increased skin contact, which can quickly become uncomfortable. Additionally, a flat fabric easily reflects heat and moisture back towards the body.
Seersucker's rippled surface decreases skin contact which can reduce the “clammy” feeling in humid weather, even as fabrics absorb moisture. In creating this gap it also increases airflow and circulation between the itself and the skin, allowing hot air to more easily move away from the body. Finally, as moisture will inevitably accumulate on the surface of the fabric, we’ve reinvented the classic, all-cotton fabric with a moisture-wicking CoolMax blend, and added a touch of stretch to create an incredibly comfortable experience.