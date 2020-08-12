How Hybrid Seersucker Works

As the weather warms up here in the Northern Hemisphere, we’re looking for ways to stay cool. We’re fans of inventions new and old, and in many cases blending them together, which led to our Hybrid Seersucker Slim Short Sleeve featuring a unique seersucker fabric.

When it comes to shirting and suiting, seersucker fabric is popular in India as a means of staying cool in the heat and humidity. In fact, its name originates from the Hindi words for sheer and shakar, which mean “milk and sugar” - a nod to the juxtaposed smooth and rough surfaces of the fabric.

Seersucker fabric is made by applying uneven tension during the weaving process of yarns going down the length (or warp) of the fabric. Different colored yarns were used to signify the high and low-tension yarns, resulting in its signature striped aesthetic and rippled texture.