We are Ministry of Supply
We believe that through science we can make you more comfortable and productive... everywhere. Based out of Boston and born in the labs of MIT, we engineer for motion, comfort, easy care, and the planet. Think products that are breathable, stretchy, sweatproof, and easy to care for.
Starting today, you can shop 2 new ways with us.
Shop Now, Pay Later: Checkout with Sezzle
Sezzle empowers you to “Buy Now and Pay Later” with simple, interest-free installment plans. As little as 25% is due at purchase, with the remaining cost spread out over equal installments (typically three), each two weeks apart.
Start Now, Pay Never: Apply for a Starter Kit
At the start of a challenging pandemic, we donated 70,000 masks to hospitals and shelters. With unemployment rates soaring, we felt like that wasn’t enough.
Today, with the help from our friends at Sezzle, we are proud to introduce Starter Kits: $250,000 worth of clothing and masks freely available to anyone who needs a fresh (and safe) start, but lacks financial resources. Until we hit our capacity, we’ll be sending out free shirts, pants, socks, and whatever we can spare to get people back to pursuing their life’s work.
Due to overwhelming demand, we are pausing applications for Starter Kits. Please leave your email address at the link below and we'll alert you when applications reopen.
Our motivation? We believe science is real, impactful, and inclusive. We want to extend the power of science to everyone, and promote a fresh start: whether that's a big interview or forging a new path.
Starting fresh is hard. Pursuing your life's work is hard. Clothes should be easy.
Let's get started.
We will not be screening based on personal information, and any information collected will be kept completely confidential. We plan to accommodate as many requests as possible on a first-come, first-served basis. If we can’t accommodate your request, we apologize in advance. This is our first year doing this, so thank you for bearing with us!
Offer is valid in the US while supplies last with a complete, error-free application. Discretion will be used in the case of any suspected fraudulent submissions.