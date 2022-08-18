Machine Washable
Dry cleaning poses a list of problems: it’s expensive, inconvenient, and hard on the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.
Perfectly Packable
Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability with enhanced wrinkle resistance on the go.
Women's Velocity Oversized Blazer
Velocity's impossibly soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, without the hassle of dry cleaning. Built with incredible stretch and wrinkle resistance in an all-new relaxed cut, it's ready for whatever the day throws your way.
Velocity's impossibly soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, without the hassle of dry cleaning. Built with incredible stretch and wrinkle resistance in an all-new relaxed cut, it's ready for whatever the day throws your way.
- Half-lined for structure, mobility & breathability
- Stretch woven
- Wrinkle resistant
- Chest pocket + interior chest pocket
- Front hand pocket flaps can be tucked or left out for a traditional look
- Hidden button sleeve placket
- Center-back vent
- 61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane
- Lining is 100% Polyester
- Made by Toray-TGE in Bangkok, TH
- Oversized fit through the shoulder and body compared to traditional Velocity Blazer; your normal size is recommended
- Full-length sleeves
- See size guide for more details
- Machine wash cold, tumble dry low (hang dry recommended); dry clean optional
- Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are exchange only and are ineligible for returns.