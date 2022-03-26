women's black velocity relaxed blazer flat shot of front
Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Machine Washable

Dry cleaning poses a list of problems: it’s expensive, inconvenient, and hard on the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.

velocity fabric roll

Perfectly Packable

Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability with enhanced wrinkle resistance on the go.

Women’s Velocity Relaxed Blazer

$ 378

Velocity's impossibly soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, without the hassle of dry cleaning. Built with incredible stretch and wrinkle resistance in an all-new relaxed cut, it's ready for whatever the day throws your way.

Color: Black

Select a color

This item is currently out of stock.

  • Half-lined for structure, mobility & breathability
  • Stretch woven
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • Chest pocket + interior chest pocket
  • Front hand pocket flaps can be tucked or left out for a traditional look
  • Hidden button sleeve placket
  • Center-back vent
  • 61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane
  • Lining is 100% Polyester
  • Made by Toray-TGE in Bangkok, TH
  • Oversized fit through the shoulder and body compared to traditional Velocity Blazer; your normal size is recommended
  • Full-length sleeves
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low (hang dry recommended); dry clean optional
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

