Andrea is 5'9 wearing size Small
A “magic” comfort waistband is ribbed in the back for easy stretch and a clean look in the front
Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Machine Washable

Dry cleaning poses a list of problems: it’s expensive, inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine washable.

women's velocity pull on pant fabric roll

Perfectly Packable

Ultra-soft stretch fabric is optimized for packability with enhanced wrinkle resistance on the go.

Women's Velocity Pull-On Pant

$ 188

An all-new take on our classic Velocity pants, blending an airy, elevated look with machine washable, wrinkle-resistant stretch fabric for your life in motion.

An all-new take on our classic Velocity pants, blending an airy, elevated look with machine washable, wrinkle-resistant stretch fabric for your life in motion.

  • Comfort waistband with encased elastic in the back for a clean look in front
  • Slanted full-hand front pockets
  • Back patch pockets
  • Back-vented hem
  • Elevated pintuck stitching on front and back leg
  • Stretch woven enhanced by 6% Elastane
  • Wrinkle resistant
  • 61% Polyester, 33% Viscose, 6% Elastane
  • Made by Tainan Enterprises in Jakarta, ID
  • Ankle length, wide leg fit; your normal size is recommended
  • Slimmer through the leg with a slightly lower rise compared to our Swift Wide Leg Pant
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low; dry clean optional
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant; cool iron if needed

Free U.S. Shipping & Easy Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Save $79 w/Velocity Oversized Blazer- VELOCITY

womens velocity oversized blazer dark navy front full flat
Women's Velocity Oversized Blazer Dark Navy
$ 378

Reviews

Filter by:

Best Sellers

Final Sale
Women's Charcoal Kinetic Pull on Pant on model walking forward with hand in pocket
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 94
was $148
Select a color
Final Sale
Women's Black Luxe Touch Tank on Model facing left looking forward
Women's Previous Generation Luxe Touch Tank Black
$ 34
was $48
Select a color
Women's Denim Blue End on End Aero Zero Oversized Shirt on Model
Women's Aero Zero° Oversized Shirt Denim Blue End on End
$ 138
Select a color
Final Sale
Women's Black Swift Drape Pant on model with hands in pockets
Women's Swift Drape Pant Black
$ 74
was $148
Select a color