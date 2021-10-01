Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Front
women's azurite heather velocity blazer and pants and navy composite merino tank on model walking forward
Maria is 5'10", wearing size 6
Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Back
women's azurite heather velocity blazer and navy composite merino tank on model sitting in chair
Close up of Women's Azurite Heather Velocity Blazer Front
Fit tip: relaxed fit, we recommend sizing down.
women's azurite heather velocity blazer and pants and navy composite merino tank on model facing forward hands on lapel and leg
Clothes Being Spun in a Washing Machine

Blazer, But Make it Washable

Dry cleaning poses a list of problems: it’s expensive, inconvenient, and bad for the environment. That’s why we built Velocity to be truly machine-washable.

Close-up of Grey Fabric Rolls

Naturally Wrinkle Resistant

High-poly fiber releases wrinkles in normal body-temperature range, so a few minutes of wear will restore the original drape.

Women's Velocity Blazer

$ 378

Pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.

Color: Azurite Heather

Select a color

Pajama-soft fabric captures the crisp, classic look and feel of wool, built from the ground up for easy care and performance.

Half-lined for structure, mobility & breathability
Stretch woven
Wrinkle resistant
Inner chest pocket
61% Polyester, 33% Rayon, 6% Elastane
Made by Matsuoka (Pinghu, CN) and Toray-TGE (Bangkok, TH)

Easy fit cut long, size down for more tailored fit
Fully tailorable on side darts and sleeves

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

Women's Velocity Pant Azurite Heather
$ 178

