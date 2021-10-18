Light & Airy
Swift fabric is feather-light and breathable, making it a versatile addition to any outfit.
Stretch Woven
Resilient omnidirectional stretch is designed to flow with your body without breaking down or bagging out.
Women's Previous Generation Swift Drape Pant
Swift Drape's crepe fabric offers resilient stretch and incredible lightweight breathability to power through your day without breaking a sweat.
Final Sale
Color: Deep Ruby
4-way stretch without bagging out
Feather light & breathable
2 full hand pockets
Side entry zipper
91% Polyester, 9% Polyurethane
Made by Blue Wave in China (Fuzhou, CN)
True to size; relaxed, easy fit
Size down for a more slim fit
2" blind stitched hem for ease of lengthening
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.