Fit tip: trim fit, most customers size up.
Soft & Light

A flexible high-gauge micro-knit fiber gives Luxe Touch fabric a lightweight, buttery soft feel.

Machine-Washable

Ditch dry cleaning bills. Luxe Touch can be washed and dried at home (or in a hotel sink).

Women's Luxe Touch Tee

$ 58

Flexible high-gauge micro-knitting and ultra fine fiber produce a buttery soft staple you'll wear for work, play, and everything in between.

Color: Black

Wrinkle resistant
Moisture wicking
100% Polyester
Made by Blue Wave (Fuzhou, CN)

Body-skimming fit, size up for more relaxed fit

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience

