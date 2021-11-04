women's black joule active legging flat shot of front
joule active legging PCM fabric

Always Comfortable

NASA-developed Phase Change Material offers advanced temperature and moisture management, keeping you closer to your ideal temperature.

joule legging fabric roll

Odor Free

A Zinc-based antimicrobial finish keeps garments odor free without the use of harmful chemicals.

Women's Joule Active Legging

$ 118

A versatile legging built for advanced performance with NASA Phase Change and recycled materials.

Color: Black

NASA Phase Change Material for temperature control
Moisture-wicking
High compression
Pill-resistant
Side pockets
Hidden back & front waistband pockets
Oeko-Tex and Bluesign Certified Zinc-based antimicrobial finish for odor resistance
40% Recycled TCD Polyester, 36% Outlast PCM Nylon, 24% Lycra®
Made by Crown Yin (Cambodia)

7/8 length; for a more compressive fit, size down

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low

