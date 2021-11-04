Always Comfortable
NASA-developed Phase Change Material offers advanced temperature and moisture management, keeping you closer to your ideal temperature.
Odor Free
A Zinc-based antimicrobial finish keeps garments odor free without the use of harmful chemicals.
Women's Joule Active Legging
A versatile legging built for advanced performance with NASA Phase Change and recycled materials.
Color: Black
A versatile legging built for advanced performance with NASA Phase Change and recycled materials.
NASA Phase Change Material for temperature control
Moisture-wicking
High compression
Pill-resistant
Side pockets
Hidden back & front waistband pockets
Oeko-Tex and Bluesign Certified Zinc-based antimicrobial finish for odor resistance
40% Recycled TCD Polyester, 36% Outlast PCM Nylon, 24% Lycra®
Made by Crown Yin (Cambodia)
7/8 length; for a more compressive fit, size down
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*
Multiple payment options available:
- Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
- Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
- Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments
*Unless otherwise noted.
Save 15% w/ Composite Active Tank - code ACTIVEKIT
Reviews
Filter by: