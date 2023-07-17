model wearing women's fusion straight leg pant standing in front of a mossy background

Sustainably Soft

Fusion’s fabric blend contains Viscose, a soft and sustainably sourced wood-derived fiber.

Adjustable Inseam

Fusion features a hidden snap system to adjust the hem length, unlocking a versatile range of styles.

Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant

$ 148

Sweatpant comfort and resilient stretch in a flexible staple, with a hidden adjustable inseam and high rise to quickly match any outfit.

  • Comfort stretch waistband
  • Two full-size front hand pockets
  • Two buttoned rear welt pockets
  • Adjustable snap inseam
  • Resilient stretch + shape retention
  • 69% Viscose, 26% Nylon, 5% Elastane
  • Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)
  • Higher rise trouser fit, size down for skinny fit
  • Adjustable snap inseam for full (30"), ankle (28 1/2") or cropped (27") lengths
  • See size guide for more details
  • Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
  • Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Standard Checkout including M° Rewards Points Redemption
  • Express Payment: Apple Pay, Google Pay, PayPal, Amazon, ShopPay

*Unless otherwise noted. Final sale items are not eligible for returns or exchanges.

Women's White Luxe Touch Tee Front View
Women's Luxe Touch Tee White
$ 58
Front of Slate Grey Kinetic Pull On Pant
Women's Kinetic Pull-On Pant Slate Grey
$ 94
women's light grey swift drape pant flat shot of front
Women's Swift Drape Pant Light Grey
$ 74

