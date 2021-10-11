women's navy herringbone fusion straight leg pant flat shot of front
Adjustable Inseam

Fusion features a hidden snap system to adjust the hem length, unlocking a versatile range of styles.

Gray Yarn Next to Wood

Sustainably Soft

Fusion’s fabric contains Viscose, a sustainable wood-derived fiber that offers plush softness.

Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant

$ 138

Sweatpant comfort and resilient stretch in a flexible staple, with a hidden adjustable inseam and high rise to quickly match any outfit.

Color: Navy Herringbone

Comfort stretch waistband
Full-size front hand pockets
Adjustable snap inseam
Resilient stretch + shape retention
69% Viscose, 26% Nylon, 5% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)

Higher rise trouser fit, size down for skinny fit
Adjustable snap inseam for full (30"), ankle (28 1/2") or cropped (27") lengths
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small in Black
Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium

Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

$ 128

