Adjustable Inseam
Fusion features a hidden snap system to adjust the hem length, unlocking a versatile range of styles.
Sustainably Soft
Fusion’s fabric contains Viscose, a sustainable wood-derived fiber that offers plush softness.
Women's Fusion Straight Leg Pant
Sweatpant comfort and resilient stretch in a flexible staple, with a hidden adjustable inseam and high rise to quickly match any outfit.
Color: Navy Herringbone
Comfort stretch waistband
Full-size front hand pockets
Adjustable snap inseam
Resilient stretch + shape retention
69% Viscose, 26% Nylon, 5% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)
Higher rise trouser fit, size down for skinny fit
Adjustable snap inseam for full (30"), ankle (28 1/2") or cropped (27") lengths
Jackie is 5'9", wearing size Small in Black
Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium
Machine wash cold, tumble dry low
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.
