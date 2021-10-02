women's chambray blue composite merino active tank flat shot of front
women's chambray blue composite merino active tank and joule active legging model doing a sitting stretch
Gabby is 5'9", wearing size XS
women's chambray blue composite merino active tank zoomed shot of front
chambray blue composite merino active fabric roll
chambray blue composite merino active wavy fabric
women's chambray blue composite merino active tank flat shot of back
Close up of Composite Merino fabric

Microns Matter

Typical Merino garments are made with 24 micron wool, which can be stiff and itchy. Composite's 19.5 micron wool results in 56% softer, itch-free fabric.

women's composite merino active tank zoomed shot

Odor Control

A blend of 14% extra fine, washable Merino wool helps Composite naturally control sweat and odor, resulting in a tank that's perfect for daily workouts.

Women's Composite Merino Active Tank

$ 48

With ultra-soft washable Merino wool, Composite boasts natural odor control and a matte finish to take you beyond your daily workouts.

Color: Chambray Blue

With ultra-soft washable Merino wool, Composite boasts natural odor control and a matte finish to take you beyond your daily workouts.

Soft-spun washable wool
Natural odor control
Peached inner fabric for softness
Matte finish
82% Recycled Polyester, 14% Merino wool, 4% Elastane
Made by Crown Yin (Taipei, TW)

Body skimming fit; size up if you're between sizes
Maria is 5'10", wearing size Medium

Machine wash cold. Tumble dry low.
Naturally wrinkle resistant, and can be washed and dried at home in the washing machine (or kitchen sink), for dryer-to-drawer convenience.

Free U.S. Shipping & Returns*
Flat-rate International Shipping & Returns*

Multiple payment options available:

  • Sezzle Buy Now, Pay Later
  • Express: Apple, Google, Paypal, Amazon
  • Shopify: Shop Pay, Shop Pay Installments

*Unless otherwise noted.

15% off with Joule Active Legging - code ACTIVEKIT

women's black joule legging zoomed shot of model running
Women's Joule Active Legging Black
$ 118

